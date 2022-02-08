Forget the Grated Egg: This Method is WAY Easier and Less Messy

The grated egg on avocado toast is having its day right now. If you're at all familiar with TikTok, you know what I mean. Heck, when I just visited my mom in Florida last week, even she grated her egg to make egg salad.
Video of the Day
It was delicious. Yet … messy. And, while I love you, Mom, your hands were all over that peeled egg.
I'm recommending a resurgence in this staple from the '80s: The Egg Slicer.
I honestly thought that this was a kitchen staple until people recently disabused me of that notion. (Like, our whole Hunker editorial team.)
Guys, the egg slicer is a must-have – and it's a clean process.
You simply place your hardboiled egg into the holder and you can slice it a few ways: round, oblong, or my personal favorite, the double-round-oblong. That's not an official name, but if you do the slice both ways, you get the small egg pieces that are perfect for egg salad sandwiches or for your avocado toast. If you want, you can always mash it up slightly with a fork to get more of that grated feel.
It's easy, it's clean, it's dishwasher-safe, it's germ-free because hands are not all over the egg. Really, it's a perfect solution for one of nature's perfect foods.