The Best Viral TikTok Products to Buy on Amazon

No one loves a viral TikTok find more than we do. However, not all that glitters is gold, and some of them are just a downright waste of money. This inspired us to round up a few of our all-time favorite products that we discovered on the video-sharing platform. From epic kitchen hacks to the best cleaners in the game, each of these products will make your life a whole lot easier.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Kitchen Gadget

Fradel's Digital Kitchen Food Scale precisely measures both wet and dry ingredients in five unit systems: cups, ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. It can then convert between these units at the click of a button. This means you no longer need a set of dry measuring cups, a liquid measuring cup, or a food scale.

Advertisement

Best Cleaning Gadget

If you're just as obsessed with #cleaningtok as we are, you'll immediately recognize Bissell's viral carpet cleaner that users can't seem to get enough of. Our team put it to the test and agree: "This carpet cleaner seriously came in handy when my husband spilled an ​​entire​​ cup of coffee on my white couch — right before we were about to sell it," says our senior utility editor Jamie Birdwell-Branson. "But after just a few swipes, the stain was completely gone ... it probably saved our marriage." If that isn't convincing, we don't know what is.

Advertisement

Best Two-in-One

Since you can't wash your phone the old-fashioned way, this PhoneSoap gadget might be the next best thing. Designed with UV technology to sanitize your smartphone, case and all, while it charges, this book-sized device kills 99.99% of germs — no liquid, heat, or chemicals necessary.

Advertisement

Best Home Hack

Whether you're a renter eager to get your security deposit back, or you've made some arithmetic missteps when trying to create a gallery wall, having a handy way to overcome nail holes is a must. These semi-hard putty sticks allow you to fill in holes, nicks, scratches, or open corner joints on furniture, trim, door jams, cabinet doors, and chair legs quickly, easily, and affordably.

Advertisement

Most Viral

Ovens can get super dirty, and are notoriously hard to clean. Getting rid of burned-on stains, grime, or dark discoloration can feel practically impossible, but it can be done much easier with this nontoxic cleaner. This cult-favorite product has stolen the hearts of cleaning enthusiasts across the globe and we can confirm — it's amazing.

Advertisement

Best Space-Saver

This bamboo work surface slides over your kitchen sink or stovetop, and can be used as a trivet or serving station. Along with having an extended edge that helps keep the item in place, the board also has legs that can be adjusted to fit perfectly over your stovetop. Prepare to have more counter space than ever before.

Best Gift

The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner with a 360-degree rotatable design can be used to thoroughly clean your desk, keyboard, countertops, tables, and any other surface you can think of. At just 3.1 inches wide and an affordable price point, this cutie is the perfect gift you didn't know existed.