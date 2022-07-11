Your Teeny Kitchen Will Feel so Much Larger With This Hack

If there's one thing many of us need in the kitchen, it's more counter space. Whether you're renting an apartment with a compact cooking area or saving up for a full-blown kitchen renovation, we discovered a way to make your countertop extension dreams come true.

On TikTok, user @julianna_claire shared an Amazon kitchen hack that will change your cooking game. It's a bamboo work surface that slides over your kitchen sink or stovetop, and can be used as a trivet or serving station. Along with having an extended edge that helps keep the item in place, the board also has legs that can be adjusted to fit perfectly over your stovetop.

The TikToker specifically uses the Camco Bamboo Stovetop Work Surface, but unfortunately, the item is currently sold out. On the plus side, Amazon has several similar options for you to choose from. For instance, there's the $89.99 Prosumer's Choice Stovetop Cover, which has juice grooves for easy cleanup.

Several commenters also mentioned that IKEA sells its own chopping board that can add more counter space: Lämplig, which costs just $24.99.

