Declutter Your Workspace With These 10 Desk Organizers on Amazon

If there's one unwritten rule for desks — whether it's in the office or you're working from home — it's to keep it tidy as much as possible. According to a study from ​Current Psychology​, an overwhelming amount of clutter has been linked to procrastination, so it's extra important to make sure your workspace essentials all have a home. Thanks to desk organizers and storage solutions, you can keep track of everything you need for maximum productivity. From file organizers to pen holders, here are the best desk organizers on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

The SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer is a compact accessory perfect for any home office. It has five upright sections for files and mail, a letter tray, and a three compartment storage drawer.

Best Adjustable

Office desk organizers have never looked better than with this adjustable storage rack. Made of natural wood, you can create a stylish shelf to put your desk decorations on display, whether you have books, pencil holders, plants, or business cards.

Best Set

Get all the desk accessories you need with this five-piece desk organizer set. In this set, you can find a pencil cup holder, letter sorter, letter tray, hanging file organizer, and sticky note holder, all in a modern metal design with a gold finish.

Best Caddy

This multifunctional caddy from mDesign has four spacious compartments that you can use not only for desk storage, but also for your vanity, countertops, closets, and more. It's also portable, so you can take what you need on the go. Bonus points if you're a college student, as this convenient caddy can be used for your bathroom essentials, too.

Best for Pens and Pencils

Made with a 360-degree design, this spinning, seven-section sorter can house everything from paper clips to art supplies. The bamboo desk organizer is extra durable, with anti-slip silicone pads to keep this piece of office decor secure on any desktop.

Best for Drawers

Don't let your school or office supplies go awry in your desk drawer — use these plastic organizers instead. With 10 pieces, you can declutter everything from pens to crafting materials.

Advertisement

Best for Documents

Sort magazines, letters, files, books, and more with these gorgeous rose gold organizers. And the triangle design isn't just for show. The shape makes this desk accessory extra stable.

Best for Monitors

This monitor stand riser doubles as an organizer with two drawers and various slots designed for a cup of coffee, your phone, pens, and pencils.

Best for Devices

Have a lot of devices? Add this bamboo charging station to your cart ASAP. It has multiple sections for cell phones, tablets, smart watches, and earpods, along with power supply cables.

Best Stackable

Just like those trendy HAY crates, these colorful, collapsible, and more affordable options can transform your desktop. These stackable mini crates can be used to store everything from notepads to extra school supplies.