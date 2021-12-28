Declutter Your Workspace With These 10 Desk Organizers on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana December 28, 2021
If there's one unwritten rule for desks — whether it's in the office or you're working from home — it's to keep it tidy as much as possible. According to a study from ​Current Psychology​, an overwhelming amount of clutter has been linked to procrastination, so it's extra important to make sure your workspace essentials all have a home. Thanks to desk organizers and storage solutions, you can keep track of everything you need for maximum productivity. From file organizers to pen holders, here are the best desk organizers on Amazon.

Best Overall

Talk about a major space saver. This mesh organizer has five sections on top for files and mail, a letter tray, and a drawer with multiple compartments to store everything from sticky notes to pens.

AMAZON

SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer

$28.87

The SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer is a compact accessory perfect for any home office. It has five upright sections for files and mail, a letter tray, and a three compartment storage drawer.

Best Adjustable

Craft the perfect, stylish desktop with this adjustable office storage rack. Made of sleek, natural wood, all you need is a flat surface to get that chic, minimalist look.

AMAZON

Jerry & Maggie Adjustable Desktop Organizer and Office Storage Rack

$25.99

Office desk organizers have never looked better than with this adjustable storage rack. Made of natural wood, you can create a stylish shelf to put your desk decorations on display, whether you have books, pencil holders, plants, or business cards.

Best Set

This five-piece set has all the essentials for getting your desk clutter in check. Organize your school or home office supplies with a pencil cup holder, letter sorter, letter tray, file organizer, and sticky note holder.

AMAZON

Sorbus Desk Organizer Set

$19.99

Get all the desk accessories you need with this five-piece desk organizer set. In this set, you can find a pencil cup holder, letter sorter, letter tray, hanging file organizer, and sticky note holder, all in a modern metal design with a gold finish.

Best Caddy

This clear caddy is great for desks, cabinets, countertops, and more. With four compartments, you can stow away pencils, art supplies, staplers, and the rest of your desk accessories for maximum organization.

AMAZON

mDesign Plastic Small Office Storage Caddy

$15.99

This multifunctional caddy from mDesign has four spacious compartments that you can use not only for desk storage, but also for your vanity, countertops, closets, and more. It's also portable, so you can take what you need on the go. Bonus points if you're a college student, as this convenient caddy can be used for your bathroom essentials, too.

Best for Pens and Pencils

With a stunning bamboo design, this organizer can rotate a full 360 degrees to give you full access to all of your office supplies. It has several sorter sizes, so you can use it to organize your pens, pencils, scissors, paint brushes, and more.

AMAZON

Houtingmaan Bamboo Rotating Organizer

$26.99

Made with a 360-degree design, this spinning, seven-section sorter can house everything from paper clips to art supplies. The bamboo desk organizer is extra durable, with anti-slip silicone pads to keep this piece of office decor secure on any desktop.

Best for Drawers

Have all your supplies in clear view with this ten-piece desk drawer organizer set. And if you have limited space, you can easily stack them.

AMAZON

STORi Plastic Stackable Drawer Organizers (set of 10)

$19.99

Don't let your school or office supplies go awry in your desk drawer — use these plastic organizers instead. With 10 pieces, you can declutter everything from pens to crafting materials.

Best for Documents

Organize your files in style with this two-piece triangle sorter. With a metallic rose gold finish, this set is sure to make any desk pop.

AMAZON

PENNGKE File Organizer (set of 2)

$17.99

Sort magazines, letters, files, books, and more with these gorgeous rose gold organizers. And the triangle design isn't just for show. The shape makes this desk accessory extra stable.

Best for Monitors

Make your desk a little more ergonomic with this monitor stand riser, that also has drawers and compartments for your office supplies. There’s also extra space under the drawers to tuck away your keyboard and mouse, if needed.

AMAZON

Zri Bamboo Computer Monitor Stand With Drawers

$44.99

This monitor stand riser doubles as an organizer with two drawers and various slots designed for a cup of coffee, your phone, pens, and pencils.

Best for Devices

Tidy up your devices while they charge with this bamboo charging station. It has multiple designated compartments for everything from tablets to phones, to smart watches. Made with natural bamboo, it also comes with a five-pack of charging cables for a more sleek and unified look.

AMAZON

Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station

$29.99

Have a lot of devices? Add this bamboo charging station to your cart ASAP. It has multiple sections for cell phones, tablets, smart watches, and earpods, along with power supply cables.

Best Stackable

Add pops of pastel hues to your desk with these collapsible crates. While small, they’re major space savers and can be used to organize everything from art supplies to school supplies.

AMAZON

QYA Mini Collapsible Crates (set of 5)

$25.99

Just like those trendy HAY crates, these colorful, collapsible, and more affordable options can transform your desktop. These stackable mini crates can be used to store everything from notepads to extra school supplies.

