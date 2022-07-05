5 TikTok Home Trends You Can Shop at Nordstrom

From slugging, to #hotgirlwalk, to that viral salmon rice bowl, it feels like there's a new TikTok trend every hour. Despite occasionally surrendering to the constant-scroll (just us?), it's hard to keep up.

The good news? When it comes to home design, you don't have to. Consider this your guide to all of the buzzy interior trends taking over the social platform, complete with intel on how to recreate the look. Just turn to the latest Pop-In@Nordstrom, which this summer is featuring a curated collection of soft, sustainable Parachute essentials that will bring "like and subscribe" level comfort to every nook and cranny of your pad. (Psst: You can shop it all online at Nordstrom.com/pop and IRL from June 24 through August 21 at select locations.)

Choose a trend (or two) that feels like you, and make it totally ​lived-in​ with Parachute's cozy bedding, fluffy bath linens, easy loungewear, and more. Whether you're a minimalist, a maximalist, or somewhere in between, these elevated classics will add of-the-moment ease to any setting.

1. Cottagecore

Nature meets vintage with this bright and cozy aesthetic bursting with bloom. Think lush botanicals, florals, and earthy ceramics. Replace traditional planters with ceramic vases and vessels and pair them with lots of soft textures. Transition from garden to table with a hand-thrown colander that's functional ​and​ looks fabulous on your 'scape, and you've got the cottage vibes covered.

2. Japandi

Image Credit: Peter Schweitzer for Hunker See More Photos

Japandi — the marriage of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese modern — features lots of natural elements (hello, plant parents), a neutral palette with the occasional color pop, and mixed mediums to create a warm, organic aesthetic. Settle in for a meditation with a gauzy blanket and a cup of tea.

3. Monochromatic Nurseries

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

That head-to-toe monochrome look you've seen on every red carpet? It works at home, too — especially for littles. Tonal hues of subtle neutrals and varying textures create an insulating, cocoon-like sanctuary that's perfect for a nursery. Parents, rejoice: this calming aesthetic is the ultimate nap-inducer (alongside a ridiculously soft quilt, of course).

4. Sustainable

Beyond monochromatic neutrals, a minimalist approach applies to your environmental impact, too. Lean into the #zerowaste vibe with up-cycled, timeless staples that will inspire longer use. Layer on sustainably made linens (Parachute is Climate Neutral Certified) and accents for a plush bedroom refuge that'll make you feel just as warm and fuzzy on the inside.

5. Bold and Dark

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

Current mood is… moody. Flood a small and sparse space, like your bathroom, with dark tones and bold accents for the ultimate statement. Broody walls and mixed finishes paired with brass fixtures give all the at-home spa vibes. Because yes, you always deserve another reason to bask in that robe life.

