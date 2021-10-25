The 22 Best Gift Ideas We Found on TikTok

Image Credit: Yellowpop Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

We all know the power of TikTok by now. It only takes one viral TikTok to make a product sell out and at this point, it can be hard to keep up. We've been tracking our favorite TikTok trends and it turns out a lot of them happen to make great holiday gifts. For the people who love a good cleaning hack to home enthusiasts who want the latest and greatest (and trendiest) decor finds, here are the 22 best gifts made famous by TikTok.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Make quick and easy snacks with this adorable mini waffle maker. It comes in all sorts of colors and prints and different waffle shapes like a heart, pumpkin, and more. And if you need recipe inspo, check out our favorites here.

Who doesn't love a good Anthropologie dupe? Especially if it's of the cult fave (and pricey) Capri Blue Volcano candles. Thanks to TikTok, there's an equally heavenly option and it only costs $5.

Emily Mariko's ice cube microwave hack basically broke the internet, and your TikTok-loving friends and family members can try it, too. Umamicart launched its own viral salmon rice bowl collection with all the ingredients needed to recreate the TikTok magic.

Advertisement

There's a reason why "#littlegreenmachine" has over 66 million views on TikTok. The deep clean of this carpet and upholstery cleaner is mesmerizing.

It may not be cheap, but this desk bike is perfect for the wellness enthusiast who works from home. If the bike is a bit much, check out Flexispot's stationary standing desk.

We've seen enough grimy bathrooms and kitchens transform with The Pink Stuff before and after videos that we can confirm anyone on "CleanTok" would love this as a gift.

For the person who wants to get creative with their home decor, gift them this customizable tile mat.

Advertisement

Know someone who can't get enough of fridge organization TikToks? Treat them to an organizer set so they can make over their own fridge. If you need more options, check out even more of our fridge organizers under $25.

It's hard to not want an air fryer after seeing so many TikTok hacks, including whipping up french toast sticks and "grilled" pineapple.

This multifunctional acrylic side table and magazine holder is a must for design lovers.

Keep desks in tip-top shape with this mini vacuum cleaner. It's also small enough to make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Advertisement

Give the gift of a semi-organized carry-on with this 4-in-1 travel dispenser that keeps all your liquid toiletries in check.

For a hot minute, pet lovers were buying mini laptops for their cats and it was absolutely adorable. You can also upgrade to a laptop scratching pad, complete with a mini mouse.

From fake window challenges to watching movies from your bathtub, TikTok has made a great case to buy a projector. There are plenty of options, but this one by Hompow is both compact and affordable, aka totally gift-worthy.

Yes, your phone is a breeding ground for bacteria, which is why this cell phone sanitizer is the way to go. Plus, it charges your phone.

Advertisement

There were plenty of hot chocolate bomb recipes to go around, but if you can't make them, why not buy them?

Attract nothing but good vibes with this heart-shaped carnelian crystal.

Whipped coffee (aka Dalgona coffee) may have felt like it hit its TikTok peak years ago, but it will always be a viral TikTok staple. All you need is a few ingredients, including a whisk or handy milk frother.

If you've noticed a theme among the coolest room and bar cart setups on TikTok, it might be a neon sign. At Yellowpop, you can choose from a selection of designs or customize your own.

Advertisement

Whether you live across the country or down the street, these friendship lamps are the perfect way to connect with a friend.

Toasters can be trendy, too, and TikTok is proof of it. This high-tech toaster has a touchscreen and over 60 smart settings to get the perfect toast every time.

The Tineco iFLOOR3 gained so much traction on the app that it was out of stock for some time, but it's possibly the ultimate viral TikTok gift for people who love to clean. There's even a brand new, updated version of the famous model (Tineco Floor One S5) that you can get, too.