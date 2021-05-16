This Genius $12 Countertop Vacuum Is Going Viral on TikTok

When it comes to things we didn't know we needed, we're putting "countertop vacuum" at the top of that list. According to ​People​, one such mini vacuum is going viral on TikTok and honestly, we think it's a must-have for 2021.

The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner with a 360-degree rotatable design can be used to thoroughly clean your desk, keyboard, countertops, tables, and any other surface you can think of. Different charging versions can also be purchased, depending on whether you prefer a battery-powered, wireless charging, or wired charging device.

As for the best part, this countertop vacuum is only $11.98 on Amazon and comes in multiple cute colors: orange, green, yellow, red, white, pink, blue, and black. In other words, you could display it on a countertop or desk and it wouldn't look out of place.