This Renter-Friendly Amazon Sconce Is Surprisingly Chic and Affordable

By Pauline Lacsamana September 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
We love a renter-friendly hack and this TikTok find from Amazon might be one of our faves. Spotted by @julianna_claire, the FR.Tooc Motion Sensor Night Light ($23.88) is a multifunctional peel-and-stick sconce that's perfect for apartments and anyone who wants to elevate their space on a budget.

At under $25, the LED sconce is crafted from glass and wood and gives off a warm and stylish vibe that would blend in well with all sorts of interior design styles, from Scandinavian to boho. It features a handy automatic motion sensor and is rechargeable, emitting a soft and cozy glow for up to eight hours at a time.

And thanks to its wireless and multifunctional design, you can mount the light anywhere — whether it's above your nightstand, in your closet, or along a stairway — or detach it from the peel-and-stick base and use it as a flashlight.

We don't know about you, but this is one Amazon find we're adding to our carts ASAP.

