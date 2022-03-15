This Renter-Friendly Painting Hack Is Better Than Painter's Tape

Painter's tape can be both a blessing and a curse. Yes, it's amazing for helping you create clean lines while painting, but unfortunately, it can also leave behind adhesive that's impossible to remove. TikTok user @beingtheblooms understands the struggle, which is why they've shared a much better renter-friendly painting hack.

"Painter's tape comes in varying levels of adhesive, from a low tack to a high tack," explains @beingtheblooms. "That matters because the removability, based on the type of painter's tape you purchase, goes down based on the tack you buy."

The TikTok user then shares the tape comparison chart from the Scotch painter's tape brand. They point to the blue painter's tape people typically use and then reveal that each type of tape has a specific time frame in which it can be cleanly removed. "After that [number of days], you run into the adhesive potentially bonding to the surface more, residue being left over — it defeats the purpose," says @beingtheblooms.

Rather than using painter's tape that can leave behind a mess (and more work for you), the TikTok user recommends using a removable vinyl like the Oracal 631 Vinyl, which can be purchased in a 12-inch-by-15-foot roll for $11.93 on Amazon. "This vinyl is amazing and removable with no residue for up to three years. It's a water-based adhesive and most painter's tape is a rubber-based adhesive, so that's where the residue is coming from," @beingtheblooms says.

Who knew that painter's tape could be such a problem? We'll definitely be using a removable vinyl next time we're working on a DIY project.

Additional painting hacks that will make DIY projects easier:

Use painter's tape to cover the lid of a paint can, so that paint does not build up there.

To get perfect edges, utilize a paint edger tool.

To cover gaps on your wall, adopt the seashell painting technique.