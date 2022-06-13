20 Neutral Rugs That Are Anything But Boring

Pops of color are always fun, but you truly can't go wrong with a neutral. And that's certainly no exception when it comes to rugs. From soft ivory and cream to rich brown and camel, the color choices are endless and they're far from boring. Sure, you can get a run-of-the-mill neutral area rug, but would we ​ever​ let you do that? Hard no. Whether you're looking for a solid shade with some interesting texture or a subtly patterned masterpiece, we've rounded up our favorite neutral rugs across all different price points. Organized by color (plus two outdoor rugs at the end), keep scrolling for 20 swoon-worthy carpets that prove less is totally more.

Tan, Beige, and Brown Rugs

This beauty comes in three neutral color palettes, two sizes, is crafted from 100% wool, and is machine washable.

Serena & Lily takes jute rugs to the next level. The intricate two-tone diamond pattern is neutral and warm.

This abstract rug from Wayfair is an absolute steal. It comes in eight colors and over 10 sizes.

This jute-blend rug is intricately woven to create the most beautiful texture. It will elevate any room lucky enough to house it.

Bring the vintage vibes with this handwoven shag rug from one of our all-time favorite retailers. It's dyed in small batches to create exquisite depth of color.

One of our favorite picks on the list, this color-blocked rug meshes a variety of neutral shades and is perfectly suited for high-traffic areas.

Save money with this abstract shag rug that comes in five colors and a whopping 28 shapes and sizes.

You can't go wrong with simplicity. This affordable, solid rug will easily work in any room, with nearly any decor style.

Gray Rugs

Woven entirely by hand from the finest sheep's wool, this rug manages to be both minimalist and very special.

It doesn't get much more unique than this multi-panel rug from Revival. Just prepare yourself for compliment after compliment. Seriously.

Rugs.com always pulls through with a wallet-friendly buy that's still ultra-chic. This model comes in cream, black, light gray, and dark gray (pictured above).

Add visual interest to your living space with this handwoven abstract carpet, crafted from 100% wool.

MINNA never fails us when it comes to textiles, and the Agnes Rug is certainly no exception.

White and Cream Rugs

There's something so special about monochromatic rugs that use only texture to create a pattern.

Here's another perfect example of that same sentiment.

This cozy and welcoming rug is made from a blend of soft wool and natural jute.

Wool and recycled cotton come together to create this simple piece with a little extra something-something. The crisp white color complements the more relaxed shag feel.

This rug from Wayfair is proof that carpets don't have to cost a small fortune.

Outdoor Rugs

Outer is one of our favorite retailers for sustainable outdoor furniture and decor. The coolest part about this rug? It's made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

This bestseller will look just as good in your living room as it will on your back patio.