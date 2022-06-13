20 Neutral Rugs That Are Anything But Boring

By Erin Lassner June 13, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Pops of color are always fun, but you truly can't go wrong with a neutral. And that's certainly no exception when it comes to rugs. From soft ivory and cream to rich brown and camel, the color choices are endless and they're far from boring. Sure, you can get a run-of-the-mill neutral area rug, but would we ​ever​ let you do that? Hard no. Whether you're looking for a solid shade with some interesting texture or a subtly patterned masterpiece, we've rounded up our favorite neutral rugs across all different price points. Organized by color (plus two outdoor rugs at the end), keep scrolling for 20 swoon-worthy carpets that prove less is totally more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tan, Beige, and Brown Rugs

1. Lorena Canals Woolable Shuka Rug, $735.00-$995.00

See More Photos

This beauty comes in three neutral color palettes, two sizes, is crafted from 100% wool, and is machine washable.

Advertisement

2. Serena & Lily Balian Rug, $248-$2,098

See More Photos

Serena & Lily takes jute rugs to the next level. The intricate two-tone diamond pattern is neutral and warm.

Advertisement

3. Trent Austin Design Antwane Area Rug, $35.99-$599.99

See More Photos

This abstract rug from Wayfair is an absolute steal. It comes in eight colors and over 10 sizes.

Advertisement

4. Apt2B Caldwell Rug, $498-$958

See More Photos

This jute-blend rug is intricately woven to create the most beautiful texture. It will elevate any room lucky enough to house it.

Advertisement

5. Joram Hand-Knotted Shag Rug, $389-$1,289

See More Photos

Bring the vintage vibes with this handwoven shag rug from one of our all-time favorite retailers. It's dyed in small batches to create exquisite depth of color.

Advertisement

6. Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Abella Rug, $88-$1,798

See More Photos

One of our favorite picks on the list, this color-blocked rug meshes a variety of neutral shades and is perfectly suited for high-traffic areas.

Advertisement

7. Rugs.com Soft Touch Shag Collection Area Rug, $29-$408

See More Photos

Save money with this abstract shag rug that comes in five colors and a whopping 28 shapes and sizes.

Advertisement

8. Rugs USA Washable Solid Shag Area Rug, $86.70-$686.70

See More Photos

You can't go wrong with simplicity. This affordable, solid rug will easily work in any room, with nearly any decor style.

Gray Rugs

9. The Citizenry Samir Area Rug, $795-$1,475

See More Photos

Woven entirely by hand from the finest sheep's wool, this rug manages to be both minimalist and very special.

10. Revival Block Flatweave Wool Rug, $359-$969

See More Photos

It doesn't get much more unique than this multi-panel rug from Revival. Just prepare yourself for compliment after compliment. Seriously.

11. Rugs.com Lattice Shag Rug, $138-$638

See More Photos

Rugs.com always pulls through with a wallet-friendly buy that's still ultra-chic. This model comes in cream, black, light gray, and dark gray (pictured above).

12. Hauteloom Napaskiak Area Rug, $67.00-$879.00

See More Photos

Add visual interest to your living space with this handwoven abstract carpet, crafted from 100% wool.

13. MINNA Agnes Rug, $325-$3,400

See More Photos

MINNA never fails us when it comes to textiles, and the Agnes Rug is certainly no exception.

White and Cream Rugs

14. The Citizenry Jiya Area Rug, $895-$1,595

See More Photos

There's something so special about monochromatic rugs that use only texture to create a pattern.

15. The Citizenry Salina Area Rug, $895-$2,095

See More Photos

Here's another perfect example of that same sentiment.

16. Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Polly Area Rug, $79-$1,469

See More Photos

This cozy and welcoming rug is made from a blend of soft wool and natural jute.

17. Lorena Canals Woolable Tundra Rug, $195-$1,695

See More Photos

Wool and recycled cotton come together to create this simple piece with a little extra something-something. The crisp white color complements the more relaxed shag feel.

18. Dakota Fields Bester Handmade Flatweave Cotton Area Rug, $39.99-$399.99

See More Photos

This rug from Wayfair is proof that carpets don't have to cost a small fortune.

Outdoor Rugs

19. Outer Eco-Friendly Outdoor Rug, $525-$1,625

See More Photos

Outer is one of our favorite retailers for sustainable outdoor furniture and decor. The coolest part about this rug? It's made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

20. Rugs USA Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $44.90-$835.80

See More Photos

This bestseller will look just as good in your living room as it will on your back patio.

layered blue rugs
Where to Buy a Blue Area Rug
by Erin Lassner
best outdoor rugs
The 15 Best Outdoor Rugs That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Lounge-worthy Paradise
by Pauline Lacsamana
bathroom with mat and towel
15 Stylishly Cool Bath Mats That Will Give Your Bathroom a Much-Needed Refresh
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy