Our Favorite Etsy Shops of 2021

If you want to support small businesses, Etsy is a must. With millions of sellers on the marketplace, it's not hard to find a shop to fall in love with. You can find all sorts of unique handmade goods, from fiber art wall decor to vibrant vintage finds. To help you start your Etsy shopping spree, we rounded up 11 shops to check out right now.

The Netherlands-based Etsy shop sells stunning fiber wall art. With geometric designs, each piece is handmade by Nom with 100% cotton using weaving techniques and macrame.

Run by New York-based designers Han Kwon and Jieun Youn, Gemwelove offers pastel-painted handmade goods like concrete decor plates and flower vases.

Etsy is full of amazing plant finds and Brown Plant Girls is stocked with them. Founded by two BIPOC women, you can find houseplants and succulents, some with leaves so you can even propagate them on your own. Plus, you can get a plant consultation for any plant concerns or issues, plant recommendations, or help designing your indoor garden.

Based in France, Marram Designs features plant-dyed textiles including patchwork pillows and string net market bags.

Get a bouquet that'll last forever with dried, preserved, and silk flowers from Lobo Floral. The seller is also featured in the colorful Prabal Gurung x Etsy collection.

This Chicago-based vintage wares shop is one you don't want to skip out on. Barbie Roadkill curates adorable pieces perfect for anyone with a bit of '80s and '90s nostalgia.

K. Jones Prints offers beautiful modern and feminine art illustrations inspired by "fashion, interior design, cool powerful women, beautiful colors, and interesting shapes."

Crafted Glory Design offers handcrafted furniture and decor made from the wood of your choosing, including walnut, cherry, and maple.

This eco-friendly soy candle shop has delicious scents from strawberry shortcake to milk and sugar. For every candle purchased, one tree is planted through Tree Era and Trees for the Future.

Whether you want to make an accent wall or are looking for a renter-friendly solution to dress up your space, you're going to want to check out Scandinavian Workshop. This Etsy shop offers removable wallpaper in almost 300 patterns.