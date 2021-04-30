The Prabal Gurung x Etsy Collection Is a Color Lover's Dream

This is it — the Etsy collab we've been waiting for. The online marketplace has partnered with fashion designer Prabal Gurung on its first Creator Collaboration of 2021.

The collection of home decor is inspired by Gurung's global nomadism and celebrates wanderlust, which is something we're all feeling after being stuck at home for the last year and change! Plus, the designer specifically developed extra colorful products with Etsy creators to spread cheer.

"I believe that we are more connected to each other when we celebrate the diversity that makes the world a more joyful and colorful place," Gurung said in a statement. "This collection welcomes you to take a seat at the table and celebrate the art of living, with a worldly sensibility that shines a light on the diverse independent makers in the global Etsy community."