The 20 Best Multicolor Rugs to Buy Online

By Erin Lassner July 7, 2022
Multicolor rugs are the perfect way to add something special to your space without overwhelming the room. Have an all-white area that needs a little revamp? Opt for a colorful rug for an exciting pop while still maintaining your overall minimalist aesthetic. Have a couch and chair in different colors? Use a rug featuring both tones to tie the whole room together. The point is: Whether you're a maximalist or someone just trying to spruce up your space, a multicolor area rug may very well be just what you need. Keep scrolling for our 20 top picks across all styles, price points, sizes, patterns, and levels of brightness.

Colorful Geometric Rugs

1. Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Jamila Rug, $228-$1,898

The slightly muted colors on this plush rug make it a very viable option even for those who naturally gravitate towards neutrals.

2. Revival Dahl Hand-knotted Shag Rug, $329-$399

This stunning runner rug from Revival features contrasting colors that create a strong impact.

3. Bungalow Rose Thierry Geometric Area Rug, $172.99-$335.99

Keep it affordable with this top-rated rug from Wayfair. It's sold in a variety of sizes and is perfect for those drawn to very vibrant hues.

4. Revival Presse Hand-knotted Shag Rug, $589-$1,589

Prepare to swoon over this natural fiber shag rug made by skilled artisans in Bhadohi, India. It truly looks like a one-of-a-kind vintage find.

5. Anthropologie Handwoven Maximus Rug, $88-$1,898

Gradient stripes for the win. If you prefer cooler tones, score this design in shades of blue and teal.

6. Revival Grier Flatweave Rug, $420-$1,399

Simple yet impactful, this flatweave rug harkens back to 1970s California.

Colorful Abstract Rugs

7. Urban Outfitters Abstract Shaggy Rug, $199-$399

Urban Outfitters always comes in clutch with a fun and affordable option. This playful rug is the perfect example.

8. Mus Mus Zanafi Authentic Moroccan Abstract Area Rug, $180.15-$6,691.21

Prepare to dazzle any and every guest with this warm-toned multicolored carpet handcrafted by weavers in the Atlas Mountains.

9. AllModern Courtney Rug, $270-$600

This colorful yet subtle rug will make the perfect addition to any bedroom or common space.

10. Urban Outfitters Miri Tufted Shaggy Rug, $139-$369

The abstract blocks of color and shaggy texture will immediately add an eclectic feel to your home.

11. Moroccan Wool Rug Custom Berber Rug $508.70-$4,177.76

True color lovers are about to freak over this color-blocked Berber rug. Score it in a wide variety of sizes.

12. Urban Outfitters Vivian Woven Jute Rug, $119-$499

The abstract design mixed with the worn-in texture of this low-profile jute brings a casual, Boho feel.

13. Urban Outfitters Caspara Bouclé Rug (5'x7'), $329

The retro vibe this abstract rug gives off is truly enviable. Score it in three different color combinations — all equally amazing.

14. Morekesh Moroccan Area Rug, $224.49-$2,347.05

A pink moment is always iconic. Plus, the sections of blue, brown, and black tone it down a bit.

15. Moroccan Wool Rug Custom Handmade Azilal Rug, $508.70-$3,632.72

If you're obsessed with super bright, almost-neon colors then this is your rug.

Colorful Floral Rugs

16. Rugs USA Multi Faded Grace Tassel Area Rug, $78.90-$543.40

The slightly faded shades add a vintage feel to this very affordable, tasseled area rug.

17. Boutique Rugs Neyland Area Rug, $57-$929

Go for a similar look with a central medallion and more vibrant tones.

18. Justina Blakeney x Loloi Optimism Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Area Rug, $99-$699

This striking carpet screams Justina Blakeney in the best possible way.

19. Rifle Paper Co. Fiore Hawthorne Charcoal Power-Loomed Rug, $130-$1,500

It's tough to pick favorites, but this very well may be our top pick amongst botanical rugs. It's just so charming.

20. Anthropologie Aracelli Rug, $98-$1,198

This Anthro bestseller is fit for the truest of floral lovers.

