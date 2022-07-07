The 20 Best Multicolor Rugs to Buy Online

Multicolor rugs are the perfect way to add something special to your space without overwhelming the room. Have an all-white area that needs a little revamp? Opt for a colorful rug for an exciting pop while still maintaining your overall minimalist aesthetic. Have a couch and chair in different colors? Use a rug featuring both tones to tie the whole room together. The point is: Whether you're a maximalist or someone just trying to spruce up your space, a multicolor area rug may very well be just what you need. Keep scrolling for our 20 top picks across all styles, price points, sizes, patterns, and levels of brightness.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Colorful Geometric Rugs

The slightly muted colors on this plush rug make it a very viable option even for those who naturally gravitate towards neutrals.

Advertisement

This stunning runner rug from Revival features contrasting colors that create a strong impact.

Advertisement

Keep it affordable with this top-rated rug from Wayfair. It's sold in a variety of sizes and is perfect for those drawn to very vibrant hues.

Advertisement

Prepare to swoon over this natural fiber shag rug made by skilled artisans in Bhadohi, India. It truly looks like a one-of-a-kind vintage find.

Advertisement

Gradient stripes for the win. If you prefer cooler tones, score this design in shades of blue and teal.

Advertisement

Simple yet impactful, this flatweave rug harkens back to 1970s California.

Advertisement

Colorful Abstract Rugs

Urban Outfitters always comes in clutch with a fun and affordable option. This playful rug is the perfect example.

Advertisement

Prepare to dazzle any and every guest with this warm-toned multicolored carpet handcrafted by weavers in the Atlas Mountains.

This colorful yet subtle rug will make the perfect addition to any bedroom or common space.

The abstract blocks of color and shaggy texture will immediately add an eclectic feel to your home.

True color lovers are about to freak over this color-blocked Berber rug. Score it in a wide variety of sizes.

The abstract design mixed with the worn-in texture of this low-profile jute brings a casual, Boho feel.

The retro vibe this abstract rug gives off is truly enviable. Score it in three different color combinations — all equally amazing.

A pink moment is always iconic. Plus, the sections of blue, brown, and black tone it down a bit.

If you're obsessed with super bright, almost-neon colors then this is your rug.

Colorful Floral Rugs

The slightly faded shades add a vintage feel to this very affordable, tasseled area rug.

Go for a similar look with a central medallion and more vibrant tones.

This striking carpet screams Justina Blakeney in the best possible way.

It's tough to pick favorites, but this very well may be our top pick amongst botanical rugs. It's just so charming.

This Anthro bestseller is fit for the truest of floral lovers.