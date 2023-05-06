100+ AAPI-Owned Businesses You Can Shop and Support Now

Visit Page https://drinksanzo.com Image Credit: Sanzo For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month kicks off in May each year. To show solidarity and to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, it's important to not only support AAPI-owned businesses but also to dedicate some time to learn about the history of anti-Asian racism in America and stay informed on the hate crimes that are still occurring.

In addition to education and donations, you can show your support by shopping AAPI-owned businesses, and we've rounded up some of our favorites below.

Decor

August Sage: Homeware brand August Sage was founded by sisters Lily and Rowena Lei in 2018 after a trip to Oaxaca, where they met with textile artisans. August Sage offers a range of home decor, from alpaca throws to Moroccan recycled glassware.

Bookhou: Founded by John Booth and Arounna Khounnoraj in 2002, Bookhou is stocked with home goods, bags, and more.

Eny Lee Parker: A spatial designer based in New York, Eny Lee Parker crafts primarily clay-based lighting, furniture, and home goods.

Ladies & Gentlemen Studio: Founded by Dylan Davis and Jean Lee in 2010, the design duo crafts contemporary lighting, sculptures, and jewelry.

Maaari: Maaari is a home goods, jewelry, and accessories brand founded by Filipina American women Jeanette Sawyer, Ivy Ocampo, and Samantha Roxas.

Noho Home: Noho Home is a luxury home decor brand with Hawai'i-inspired designs. Founded by designer Jalene Kanani Bell in 2018, the brand offers a range of textiles including bedding, area rugs, pillows, tablecloths, and more.

Oh Joy!: Oh Joy! is a lifestyle brand and design company founded by Joy Cho. Bringing colorful designs to life, Cho has collaborated with businesses all over the world, including Target, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters.

SIN: Founded by Virginia Sin, SIN has all sorts of dreamy home goods, from porcelain paper plates to table lamps. You can also find SIN pieces at West Elm and Food52.

The Wicked Boheme: Founded by Anh Nguyen, The Wicked Boheme features sustainable and handmade home decor, from rattan furniture to coconut wax candles.

Verloop: Shop vibrant pillows, throws, dog sweaters, and more, all crafted from remnant and headstock yarn at Verloop, founded by Ella Lim.

Candles

Aerangis: Invest in a luxury candle with scents inspired by memories. Find them at Aerangis, a brand founded by Alicia Tsai.

Baisun Candle Co.: Founded by Brandon Leung, Baisun Candle Co. offers soy candles with Asian-inspired scents, like Vietnamese coffee and white rabbit candy.

Birthdate Co.: If you love astrology and candles, Birthdate Co. is practically made for you. Founded by Ajay Mehta, there's a personalized fragrance and candle for every single birthday, making them perfect gifts. You can also shop tarot-inspired candles, jewelry, an astrology book, and more.

Ilha Candles: Founded by Michelle Hsu, Ilha features handcrafted candles made with natural soy wax and toxin-free fragrances.

Scrumptious Wicks: Scrumptious Wicks was founded in 2017 by Sonya Malani Panchal, an eye doctor and candle lover. Made with soy wax and phthalate-free fragrances, Scrumptious Wicks offers scents inspired by the Indian American household Sonya grew up in.

Trail575: Trail575 is a soy wax candle brand founded by Julie Cheung. It combines nature and haiku with earthy scents made from phthalate-free fragrance and essential oils — and a poem on each candle.

Bedding and Bath

Crane & Canopy: Crane & Canopy is a luxury bedding brand founded by Karin Sun. In addition to percale and linen bedding, you can also shop bath essentials and home decor.

Ettitude: Ettitude is an editor favorite at Hunker. Founded by Phoebe Yu, the bedding and bath brand offers bamboo sheets, robes, and more. Read even more about the brand in our Ettitude bamboo sheets review.

Sijo: Sijo, a sustainable bedding brand co-founded by Anni Stromfeld and Jacob Xi, offers silky and eco-friendly sheets, comforters, pillows, mattress pads, and loungewear for a cool and comfortable night's sleep.

Wavy: Get a solid night's sleep with Wavy, a sleep brand co-founded by former fashion editor Justin Min. The brand offers sleek memory foam pillows for all kinds of sleepers and plant-based laundry detergents that come in two luxe scents.

Furniture

Bowen Liu Studio: Bowen Liu is a Brooklyn-based designer who handcrafts quality furniture and objects, from candelabras made of walnut and brass to low dining/coffee tables.

Outer: Founded in 2019 by Terry Lin and Jiake Liu, Outer is a DTC outdoor furniture brand that offers sustainable chairs, tables, rugs, and more.

Sabai: Sabai is an Asian and Black women-owned brand that offers sustainable furniture. Founded by Caitlin Ellen and Phantila Phataraprasit, it produces customizable essentials, like sofas, sectionals, ottomans, and loveseats.

Society Social: This furniture brand, founded in 2011 by Roxy Te, is home to colorful and timeless pieces, from lounge chairs to dining tables. You can also find lighting, home decor, and entertaining accessories at the shop.

Ceramics and Art

Alyson Iwamoto Ceramics: Ceramic artist Alyson Iwamoto creates sculptures and jewelry inspired by her home base in California and her Japanese heritage.

Felicia Liang: This California-based artist creates illustrated works of art — some of which support New York City's Chinatown — inspired by her experience and identity as an Asian American.

From Tree To Sea: A biologist turned ceramicist, Lauren Strybos is a Chinese-Jamaican creative who makes small-batch clay goods, from vases to planters.

Grumpy Kid Studio: This Toronto-based studio offers unique and handmade ceramics, from mugs to plates.

O-M Ceramic: With minimal and contemporary pieces, this ceramic and design studio founded by Carrie Lau offers one-of-a-kind handcrafted mugs, plates, planters, and more.

OWIU Goods: Shop ceramic plates, bowls, and matcha accessories at OWIU Goods, co-founded by Amanda Gunawan.

Pawena Studio: Thai artist Pawena Thimaporn's handcrafted and painted ceramics include bold cups, planters, and vases.

Rami Kim: Rami Kim is a Los Angeles-based artist and ceramist who handcrafts minimalist ceramic decor vases and mugs, many donned with mini faces.

Samantha Lee: From double-handle mugs to artisan vases, ceramist Samantha Lee creates stunning handmade pieces to decorate your home. Lee is also a pen and ink illustrator and offers original drawings and prints of her artwork.

Sasi Kladpetch: Featured in our very own Hunker House, Sasi Kladpetch is a San Francisco-based Thai multimedia artist who creates sculptures with concrete; resin; and natural materials, like moss and lichen.

Song Tea & Ceramics: The San Francisco-based brand, founded by Peter Luong, sells tea sourced from China and Taiwan as well as beautiful ceramics, including teapots, cups, bowls, gaiwan (lidded bowls), and more.

Uno + Ichi: Co-founded in Los Angeles by Hana Ward in 2015, Uno + Ichi offers ceramic mugs, planters, and more.

Kitchen and Tableware

Anyday: Anyday is a line of cookware designed specifically to cook more elevated meals in your microwave. Founded in 2021 by Steph Chen, the innovative cookware brand made its official debut in March.

BlueCut: Founded by Chachi Prasad and Karam Kim, New York natives with fashion backgrounds, BlueCut was created out of the pair's love of food and fashion, offering functional and stylish aprons, workwear, and face masks.

FOTILE: FOTILE is a major and small kitchen appliance brand founded by Mao Lixiang. You can also shop its line of range hoods, ovens, dishwashers, and more on Amazon.

Glasvin: Don't be afraid to break out a wine glass set with Glasvin, a hand-blown glassware brand designed for regular use. The brand was created by David Kong in 2020 and is now used in restaurants across the United States.

Lollaland: Founded by Hanna and Mark Lim, Lollaland has colorful and kid-friendly dinnerware (and was featured on ‌Shark Tank‌!).

Material: Bringing quality culinary goods to your home, Material, founded by Eunice Byun and Dave Nguyen, has a variety of home essentials, including cooking utensils, dinnerware, and cookware.

Our Place: This cookware brand founded by Shiza Shahid is home to the one and only Always Pan — a pan that functions as 10 traditional pieces of cookware in one — plus hand-painted porcelain plates and bowls and handmade glassware.

Rendall Co.: Co-founded by Syama Meagher, Rendall Co. launched in 2020 with premium face masks and has recently expanded to include aprons.

Wing on Wo & Co.: Wing on Wo & Co. is the oldest shop in New York City's Chinatown, originally founded in 1890. It's home to beautiful porcelainware and a community-based initiative, The W.O.W. Project, which supports the growth of Chinatown through art, culture, and activism.

The Wok Shop: Based in San Francisco's Chinatown, The Wok Shop features woks, steamers, hot pots, and more. Founded by Tane Chan, you can find a selection of Asian kitchen essentials for your home.

Food and Drink

A-Sha: Founded by Young Chang, A-Sha brings a 100-year-old noodle recipe from Taiwan to the masses. You can shop the noodles at major retailers, like Target, Costco, and Amazon.

Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters: Bean & Bean is a coffee brand and New York-based cafe founded by mother-daughter duo Rachel and Jiyoon.

BetterBrand: Redesigning food with more nutritious ingredients, BetterBrand (founded by Aimee Yang) currently offers a healthier bagel made with plant-based ingredients and "chef-crafted flavor."

Bokksu: Shop everything from gift boxes filled with Japanese snacks to market goods at Bokksu, founded by Danny Taing.

Bowlcut: Founded by Crystal Ung, Adrian Ng, and Will Kang — all children of Chinese restaurant owners — Bowlcut offers sauces inspired by their parents.

Brightland: Founded by Aishwarya Iyer, Brightland reimagines your average olive oil with chic packaging and carefully sourced olives from a family-owned California farm.

Copper Cow Coffee: This brand blends Vietnamese coffee and sustainability. It was founded by Debbie Wei Mullin and features flavors like rose latte and churro. It comes in recyclable packaging, and the compostable coffee is sourced from farmers in Vietnam.

Diaspora Co.: Founded by Sana Javeri Kadri, Diaspora Co. offers spices sourced from 150 farms in India and Sri Lanka.

Fly By Jing: Founded in 2018 by chef and entrepreneur Jing Gao, Fly By Jing brings Chengdu-inspired flavors to your kitchen in the form of Chinese sauces, most notably its Sichuan Chili Crisp — an all-natural, spicy, savory, and crunchy Sichuan chili sauce.

gimme: Need a delicious and healthy snack? Try this seaweed snack brand founded by Annie Chun. You can even shop the brand on Amazon.

Here Here Market: Co-founded by Disha Gulati, the Chicago-based brand offers food, drinks, meal kits, gift boxes, and more.

immi: Founded by Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan, immi is stocked with tasty plant-based ramen.

Kasama: Kasama is a small-batch rum brand crafted in the Philippines. Founded by Alexandra Dorda, the brand ages the rum in soaked barrels for seven years to create a flavor profile of sweet pineapple, vanilla, and a bit of sea salt.

Lunar: Dubbed "Asian Americana in a can," Lunar is a craft hard seltzer made with fruits and ingredients from Asia. After testing more than 300 recipes, the brand, created by Kevin Wong and Sean Ro, is now selling its hard seltzer nationwide.

Marquis: The Los Angeles drink brand, founded by Christopher Lai and Danny Huang, has a selection of yerba mate, green coffee, and green tea blends packed with antioxidants and vitamins.

Mercado Famous: Mercado Famous is a Spanish-inspired charcuterie brand founded by Carmen Chen Wu and Aaron Luo.

Momofuku Goods: Created by Chef David Change, Momofuku Goods offers chili crunch, noodles, and more.

Nguyen Coffee Supply: Founded by Sahra Nguyen, a first-generation Vietnamese American born to Vietnamese refugees, Nguyen Coffee Supply is the first specialty Vietnamese coffee company in the country. The brand offers coffee sourced from a fourth-generation farmer in Vietnam along with phin filters.

Omsom: Founded by sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, Omsom brings Asian flavors to your meals with easy-to-use packets inspired by Southeast and East Asian cuisine.

One Stripe Chai Co.: If you love chai, head on over to One Stripe Chai Co. Founded by Farah Jesani, you can shop the brand's selection of chai blends and concentrates.

Pika Pika: Try the sweet flavors of the Philippines on everything from breakfast to baked foods with Pika Pika, a marmalade and spreads AAPI-owned brand.

Popadelics: Popadelics is the brainchild of Marilyn Yang. It's a line of crunchy shiitake mushroom chips that was inspired by Yang's Chinese heritage and blended with American culture.

Rae's Roots: Founded by Joanna Linton, Rae's Roots offers wellness teas geared toward mothers.

Saffron Road: Have ready-to-eat meals like Tikka Masala, Coconut Curry, and Bombay Lentils at your fingertips with Saffron Road, founded by Adnan Durrani.

Sanzo: Get your fill of sparkling water with Asian-inspired flavors made with real fruit and no added sugar thanks to founder Sandro Roco.

Sea Monsters: Snack on the "world's first seaweed puffs" with Sea Monsters, a vegan, kosher, and gluten-free brand founded by Jiae Kim and John Lee.

Spicewalla: A spice brand founded by Meherwan Irani, it offers spices, herbs, salts, blends, and rubs to elevate your cooking.

Tea Drops: Tea Drops, created by Sashee Chandran, is a Fair-Trade Certified organic tea brand that offers an eco-friendly way to sip on tea. Tea Drops are made with ground tea leaves that can be dropped into a cup of water minus the tea bag.

Tea Drunk: Tea Drunk is a New York City-based tea brand founded by Shunan Teng that sells loose-leaf tea sourced from China.

The Qi: Founded by Lisa Li, The Qi offers stunning (and tasty) flower tea.

Umamicart: Stock your kitchen with Umamicart's selection of more than 500 Asian products and ingredients, from vegetables to pantry staples. Founded by Andrea Xu and Will Nichols, Umamicart is changing the online grocery experience and is currently available in select states in the Northeast region of the United States.

Us Two Tea: Us Two Tea, founded by Maggie Xue, is bringing premium and authentic Asian tea to homes with tea sourced directly from three small family-owned farms in Taiwan.

West 32 Soju: Distilled in the U.S. and co-founded by Dan Lee and Max Fine, West 32 Soju offers a low-ABV and low-calorie spirit made with premium ingredients.

Yun Hai: Founded by Lisa Cheng Smith and Ivan Wu in 2018, Yun Hai offers premium Chinese and Taiwanese cooking ingredients from small businesses.

Lifestyle

Aviron: Take your workouts up a notch with home rowing brand Aviron, founded by Andy Hoang. According to the brand, it's the first of its kind to integrate streaming services (like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu) so you can work up a sweat while catching up on your favorite shows.

Blueland: Ditch single-use plastics with sustainable cleaning brand Blueland. Co-founded by Sarah Paiji Yoo, Blueland offers eco-friendly household products, including refill tablets with recyclable packaging and refillable spray bottles and containers made to last, to help you cut back on your plastic waste.

Cabinet Health: Co-founded by Russell Gong and Achal Patel, Cabinet Health is a health care brand that offers sustainable and refillable medicine cabinet essentials, including allergy medicine, pain relievers, and more.

Clean Circle: Clean Circle is an eco-friendly makeup wipes brand founded by Lena Chao. Made of bamboo velour that you can throw in the wash, Clean Circle's reusable skin care pads are the perfect alternative to single-use cotton rounds.

Cocofloss: Founded by sisters Cat and Chrystle Cu, Cocofloss has more than 500 filaments to keep your teeth fresh and clean.

Dandylion: Upgrade your dog's grooming routine with Carolyn Chen's plant-based dog grooming line Dandylion.

ELOREA: Co-founded by Wonny Lee and Su Min Park, ELOREA is a Korean-inspired luxury fragrance brand with candles and hand care that also happen to be great Aesop alternatives.

Grovemade: Give your workspace a makeover with Grovemade, a home office brand co-founded by Ken Tomita that offers desk pads, stands, and more.

hey dewy: Finally invest in a stylish humidifier thanks to hey dewy, co-founded by Cindy Kang.

Multitasky: Multitasky is a chic office supplies and travel accessories brand founded by Julia Xu. Upgrade your desk with a portable humidifier, desk vacuum cleaner, and more.

Paper Culture: Paper Culture is a personalized card and gift company where you can get everything from holiday cards to wedding invitations.

Para Sa 'Yo: Founded by Filipina American sisters Michele and Anna-Marie Josue, Para Sa 'Yo offers curated gift boxes with products made by Filipino artists and brands.

Pearl River Mart: A staple in New York City, Pearl River Mart is a family-run, Asian American store where you can find goods from Asian-owned businesses, including housewares, snacks, and more.

Planet: Love astrology? Try Planet, an astrology brand founded by Rinny Shim and Nechama Muchnik that texts you your daily astrological forecast.

Poketo: With everything from stationery to home decor, Poketo, founded in 2003 by husband and wife duo Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, is stocked with colorful, design-forward pieces.

Retold Recycling: Free your clothes and textiles from landfills and give them new life with this recycling program co-founded by Alan Yeoh.

Selfmade: A wellness brand founded by Stephanie Lee in 2020, Selfmade blends mental health with beauty to encourage ritual and emotional intelligence with its three-piece collection of serums and scrubs.

Sairen: Founded in 2017, Sairen has a curated selection of goods made in Japan, Hawaiʻi, and Seattle, including candles, ceramics, and stationery.

The Woobles: Founded by Justine Tiu and Adrian Zhang, The Woobles is the perfect starting point for anyone who wants to learn how to crochet. With crochet kits and tutorials, you can create your own crochet designs in no time.

Plants

Rooted: Founded by a trio of friends — Kay Kim, Ryan Lee, and Johnny Wu — Rooted aims to help others reconnect with nature through plants.

SANSO: SANSO is a Los Angeles-based plant design company founded by Yunice Kang that specializes in rare plants and handmade stoneware planters.

The Sill: This DTC plant company founded by Eliza Blank lives up to its motto "plants make people happy" by offering a range of live and faux plants and flowers along with plant accessories, like soil and stylish pots.

Wyldbnch Plants: Founded by Pop Annemarie Chan, this Los Angeles-based creative plant shop features plants, planters, and home goods. Plus, if you shop in-store, you can get potting and plant assistance.

Travel

Beis: Founded by Shay Mitchell, Beis is a modern travel accessories brand that's taken the internet by storm. Shop everything from carry-ons to weekender bags to make packing for your next trip a total breeze.

Dagne Dover: Co-founded by Deepa Gandhi, Melissa Shin Mash, and Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover offers sleek backpacks, tote bags, and more, some of which are eco-friendly.

Monos: Premium luggage brand Monos was founded in 2018 by Hubert Chan, Victor Tam, and Daniel Shin. You can score luggage, bags, travel accessories, and even clothing.

