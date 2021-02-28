9 Humidifiers That Aren't Total Eyesores

With the ability to heal dry skin, improve your sleep, and clear congestion, humidifiers are magical moisture machines that provide tons of benefits. While their powers are invaluable, there is a downside: Most of these devices are total eyesores.

Luckily, the key word in that sentence is ​most​ and we've found the rare stylish humidifiers that will allow you to cure your chapped lips and scratchy throat without disrupting your curated decor. From chic shapes to natural finishes, these humidifiers will complement your interior design, not ruin it. Here are nine humidifiers that aren't ugly at all.

This sleek, modern Objecto humidifier doubles as an essential oil diffuser, so you can fill the room with both therapeutic moisture and relaxing scents at once.

With a simple, contemporary look and a wireless, portable construction, the Huumi humidifier can blend seamlessly into any room as you bring it with you wherever you go.

Fans of Memphis style will be drawn to this Crane humidifier, whose vibrant color and funky water droplet shape set it apart from the rest.

Minimalism at its best, this hOmeLabs humidifier combines crisp white surfaces, rounded edges, and warm wooden accents.

Drop this Multitasky mini humidifier into any vessel filled with water to create a gorgeous floating moisture-maker that might as well be art.

For a rustic, organic vibe, look to this elongated, sculptural humidifier by Objecto that features a wood-inspired exterior.

Le Dew's little humidifier is adorable, pale pink, and spill-proof, making it the ideal desk or vanity companion.

Futuristic and cylindrical, the Noma humidifier will fit in with the high-tech design of today's smart homes.

Light and moisture are both on offer with this sophisticated lamp and humidifier hybrid, which glows as you do.