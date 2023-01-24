11 Luxurious Aesop Alternatives That Are Actually Worth the Splurge

We love an Aesop hand wash dupe as much as the next person, but there's something about a high-end hand wash that can elevate the bathroom experience. Even though it's an editor favorite (we all raved about Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm), we went on a mission to find the next-best brands that are just as worthy of the investment. Check out 11 Aesop hand wash alternatives that you can lather in luxury.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Aesop Alternatives

Le Labo's Santal 33 might be the brand's claim to fame, but its plant-based hand soap is equally as luxurious. Made with sea buckthorn, rosemary leaf, sugar cane, and a woody hinoki scent, it smells just as good as your hands will feel after using it.

Advertisement

The Diptyque Softening Hand Wash might have a hefty price tag, but this best-seller is worth it for luxury hand soap lovers. It cleanses your skin and is extra hydrating thanks to a combo of lavender and rosemary floral water and lavender honey.

Advertisement

Think the classic Aesop bottle but more minimalist and you get Grown Alchemist's hand wash. It's super gentle and softens the skin with a citrusy and earthy aromatic mix of sweet orange, cedarwood, and sage.

Advertisement

Push your beauty products aside and make room on your bathroom vanity for this best-selling hand wash from Courteney Cox's home care line, Homecourt. It's hydrating and protective, all while having rich notes of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather.

Advertisement

Wash away dirt and grime with this customer-favorite scent from Malin + Goetz. Vegan, cruelty-free, and great for all skin types (even sensitive skin!), you can use it as either a body wash or hand soap.

Advertisement

Can't get enough of classic floral scents? The Byredo Rose Hand Wash is a must.

Advertisement

If California coastlines and the crisp smell of rain sound like an absolute dream, this DS & Durga hand soap was made for you. It has notes of eucalyptus, magnolia, and more that will transport you to the West Coast with every wash.

Advertisement

With Amazon's selection of literally everything you could think of, you can guarantee there was a solid Aesop alternative in the mix. For $33, you can get 16 ounces of a paraben-free, black tea and blackberry mix packaged in a sleek glass bottle that will elevate any bathroom vanity.

Advertisement

If you're looking for a cool home fragrance brand, look no further than Dedcool. Enjoy its best-selling scents in every space in your home, whether it's with the hand and body wash in Milk or room and linen spray, laundry "dedtergent," or poop drops in Taunt.

Advertisement

If you love the look of Aesop's luxury bottle, just wait until you see this hand soap from L'Avant Collective. Not only does the Fresh Linen scent have notes of ylang-ylang; bamboo; and a mix of lavender, geranium, basil, and lemon essential oils but it also comes in a glass bottle that you can use again and again with refills.

Subtle scents of Jeju mandarins and grapefruit will have you feeling refreshed after every wash with Elorea's Joy Hand Wash. With a mix of plant-based ingredients and vitamins, you'll end up with a lather that's equal parts nourishing and invigorating.