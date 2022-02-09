The 9 Best Aesop Dupes Actually Worth Buying

It's easy to not give what hand soap you use a second thought, but what if we said you can indulge in the world of luxury hand wash without the price tag? And not just any luxury brand, ​the​ cult-fave personal and home fragrance brand, Aesop.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On par with the following of Le Labo Santal 33, amber glass bottles with undeniably chic and minimalist branding and citrus and woody scents have been spotted everywhere from high-end hotels to picture-perfect bathroom vanities on Instagram. And with a lineup of everything from skincare to lotion to hand wash (including bestsellers like the Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash that ring in at $39 each), it's a luxury experience we're determined to recreate.

Here are the best Aesop hand wash dupes to get that luxe feeling for less.

At less than $5, this vegan-friendly liquid hand soap is made with a blend of essential oils — like orange, grapefruit, mandarin, geranium, and vetiver — to smell absolutely heavenly without irritating or drying out your skin.

Leave it to Target to have affordable hand soap that looks and smells amazing. Made with plant-based formulas, the Baylis & Harding Hand Wash Soap is a mild and gentle cleanser with notes of rich and woody oud, cedar, and amber.

Although Le Labo itself is a luxury brand, its plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free hand soap is still cheaper than Aesop. And with equally iconic packaging, we'd be more than happy to add this pick to our bathroom vanities, too.

Advertisement

Another drugstore find that has graced us with luxe-for-less scents, this pick has a warm and woody aroma with notes of amber, vetiver, and cedarwood. According to reviews, it smells just like Aesop and Le Labo products.

This mid-range dupe from Milk + Honey offers the hydrating, sensory experience as Aesop, but with blood orange, ginger, and lemongrass scents.

Made with high-quality ingredients — including bergamot, cedarwood, mandarin, and guarana seed — this hand soap smells invigorating and is free of sulfates, parabens, silicone, and phthalates.

This nourishing option from Amazon is under $15 and infused with rosemary mint and hemp essential oils for an equally powerful scent combo.

Advertisement

Over at Burke Decor, you can find the Meraki Hand Soap in Northern Dawn that is fragrant with scents of orange and cedarwood, a worthy Aesop alternative at almost half the price of the original.

Technically these aren't dupes, but they are more budget-friendly, hand sanitizer versions of the brand's pricey collection. With these hand care picks, you can still enjoy the luxurious scents without shelling out the full price of a regular-sized Aesop hand wash.