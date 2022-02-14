The 14 Best Hand Soaps Your Skin Will Thank You For

Washing our hands is a necessary part of daily life, but it doesn't have to be so mundane. With the right hand soap, you can actually make the task more enjoyable. Since the CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds to stay clean and prevent the spread of germs, let's make that time infinitely better with invigorating scents and formulas for all of your hand washing needs. Whether you're looking for a luxury option or one made for sensitive skin, here are the 14 best hand soaps to upgrade your hand washing routine.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

At less than $1, Softsoap is tough to beat. This dermatologist-tested hand soap has a rich and creamy lather that helps retain moisture with a fresh aloe vera scent.

Best Luxury Hand Soap: Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, $39

This hand wash is a cult fave for a reason. Made in Australia, this hydrating, luxury pick not only smells amazing but is also paraben-free, color additive-free, and cruelty-free.

Best Budget Luxury Hand Soap: Public Goods Hand Soap, $4.95

Also a solid Aesop dupe, the Public Goods Hand Soap is under $5, made with a blend of essential oils like grapefruit and mandarin, and made without "parabens, synthetic fragrance, sodium lauryl sulfates, phthalates, and anything derived from formaldehyde."

Available in three refreshing scents, this zero waste, eco-friendly hand soap from Amazon is designed to be broken down and made into liquid hand soap that you can add to a reusable soap dispenser. The brand also has other personal care products, including body wash and shampoo.

Advertisement

Best Natural Hand Soap: Seventh Generation Hand Wash in Lavender Flower and Mint, $3.99

Made from 100% essential oils and botanical extracts, this natural, plant-based soap is gentle and free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, triclosan, chlorine, and phthalates.

Who doesn't love a multifunctional product? This plastic-free bar soap is gentle enough on your hands with moisturizing shea butter, but tough enough to bring on the suds and get rid of tough grease on your dishes.

Best Gel Hand Soap: Method Gel Hand Soap in Sea Minerals, $3.48

Get that fresh and clean feeling with this naturally derived gel hand wash. This blend has notes of bergamot, lemon, and rosemary is paraben-free and is packaged in a 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottle.

Best Hand Soap for Sensitive Skin: Attitude Unscented Hand Soap, $12.49

It can be tough to find good options for sensitive skin in a world of heavily fragranced hand soaps. This pick is not only hypoallergenic but also dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, making it perfect for sensitive, dry, and itchy skin.

Advertisement

Best Hand Soap for Eczema: Eczema Honey Foaming Hand Soap, $9

If you have eczema, it's essential to find a soothing hand soap that won't irritate your skin. The Eczema Honey Foaming Hand Soap — made with aloe vera juice, vitamin E oil, colloidal oatmeal, and honey powder — is unscented, cruelty-free, and made without triclosan, dyes, or phthalates.

Crafted with essential oils, vitamin E, aloe vera, Epsom salt, and granulated pumice stone, this hand soap cleanses and exfoliates the skin for a luxurious handwashing experience.

Prefer foaming hand soaps to gel or bar options? Try this foaming hand soap from J.R. Watkins. Available in a variety of scents, each one is made with plant-based ingredients for a gentle cleanse.

Best Antibacterial Hand Soap: Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap Pump in Fresh Citrus, $2.49

Wash away 99.9% of bacteria with this affordable and dermatologist-tested hand soap, made without parabens or phthalates.

Advertisement

Refill your trusty soap dispenser with this beautifully scented hand soap from Mrs. Meyer's. It comes in a 33-ounce jug and is a more sustainable option than buying smaller pump bottles every time you need a new bottle.

Best Luxury Hand Soap Refill: Capri Blue Volcano Hand Wash Refill, $24

Love that fan-fave Capri Blue Volcano scent? Get it in the form of hand soap with this luxe hand wash refill.