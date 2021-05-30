This Japanese Hand Soap Dispenses Foam in the Shape of a Flower

We are always on the lookout for household items that bring us joy, and we just found one that does exactly that. It's the MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap, which dispenses foamy hand soap in the shape of a flower.

In The Know reports that this particular hand soap has gone viral on TikTok, thanks to its unique dispensing method. You can see this in a video of the hand soap posted by @jushy, which currently has over 68 million views and 19 million likes. Who knew hand soap could be so fun?!

It would appear that many people have fallen in love with this MyKirei by KAO product, since the item won't be restocked on Amazon until July 22. Fortunately, you can still buy the hand wash and refill bundle for $29.02 and it will ship within two to five weeks.

In addition to the hand soap's cute flower shape, it is also paraben free, vegan friendly, dermatologist and pediatrician tested, and cruelty free. It was designed to reduce waste by 86%, according to the product's description, since the bottle is reusable and the refill pouch is 100% recyclable.

As for the formula, the hand soap contains traditional Japanese ingredients like rice water and yuzu extract. It is meant to moisturize your hands while making them smell like the refreshing yuzu fruit.

We'd like one bottle for every sink in the house, please!