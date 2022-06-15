Recreate This Colorful Kids’ Universe with Help from Interior Designer Becki Owens

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

Summer break has arrived, and while many of the activities during this action-packed time of year draw you (and your kids) out of the home, the one place you can count on spending time each day is the bedroom — so why not make it feel as fun-filled as the rest of your warm-weather itinerary?

For inspiration on how to do it, we teamed up with Southern California interior designer Becki Owens to concept a bedroom at the Hunker House designed just for kiddos. As a mom of 4, Owens designs with her brood's affinities in mind, so we knew her creation would be kid-approved. "I want the child to feel excited about their room," Owens says. "I love getting their feedback and then designing something from there."

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

At her house, that process starts with letting her kids pick a color they love. That hue becomes the launchpad for statement pieces, while adding in neutrals and texture helps give the space an elevated feel, she says.

The collection with all of the above? Gap Home (available exclusively at Walmart), which recently launched its first-ever kids' assortment. The lineup combines Gap's timeless style with fun pops of color to help the space exude a sense of creativity and imagination for littles and grownups alike.

Keep reading to see how the vibrant transformation came together — and recreate it in your own home before summer's in full swing.

A Soft Place to Land

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

The key to making color pop is to start with a neutral base — like white walls, an ivory oak dresser, and a classic white bed frame that can house layers of colorful linens. (Bonus points if you pick out bedding that's reversible, so it can keep up with your little one's ever-changing tastes.)

Pile on the blankets and throw pillows, and the room will be pillow-fight or blanket-fort ready.

Activities, Activated

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

For ample play opportunities before bedtime, try building out a colorful activity corner to give your kid a dedicated space to channel their creativity.

A coloring table with rollout paper makes for stain-proof, no-fuss art projects. Open storage bins and shelves stocked with paintable objects — think card stock, wooden blocks, and more — keep the space organized yet accessible. And stools at each station encourage parallel play with parents, siblings, or friends.

We finished off the space with a cozy corner complete with floor pillows and thick rugs (for the days they're more in the mood for reading than crafting) and, of course, a few hand-drawn creations taped to the walls for additional personalized color.

The Right Light

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

The right light can make or break a room, which is why we turned our attention there to complete our colorful kids haven. The bedroom's floor-to-ceiling windows offer plenty of natural light, but we used them as an additional canvas for color by applying transparent vinyl shapes directly to the glass.

The result is a kaleidoscope effect that reflected into the mirror and throughout the room. As the light changes throughout the day, the colors do too.

Want to bring some rainbow-colored fun to every corner of your kiddo's room? Shop the Gap Home kids' collection to inspire even more imaginative fun in a colorful universe your littles will love.