We Turned the Hunker House Bedroom Into a Minimalist Sleep Sanctuary

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

The bedroom has become the multifunctional hub of the home. The same four walls can simultaneously house your personal dressing room, your home office, your after-hours chill-out spot, and more. And while some may argue that such a dynamic room should be applauded for its versatility, we decided to go the opposite direction and strip down the Hunker House bedroom to its primary purpose: sleep.

As we started on our restful redesign, our goal was to keep the decor minimal (distractions are the nemesis of sleep, after all) while still giving it some personality. The result was a mood-boosting, dream-ready haven filled with Tuft & Needle essentials for unwinding and recharging to support waking up feeling like the best version of yourself.

Keep reading to see exactly how we did it, and tuck away some inspiration for your own blissful bedroom upgrade.

1. The mattress

Pictured: Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress and Wood Frame Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

The first order of operations for any sleep sanctuary? The bed, of course — because you can't wake up feeling awake if your bed isn't conducive to restful sleep. Swap out your mattress for the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress (which artfully balances plushness and support) or the refreshed Mint Mattress (crafted with an extra layer of ​​adaptive foam plus an easily removable washable cover), depending on what level of soft-as-a-cloud comfort you seek.

2. The bed frame

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

To really highlight the bed as the focal point of the room, we added a chic and timeless hardwood bed frame to define and support the sleeping area. Since it's made from high-quality oak or walnut, it will stay a staple piece for years to come.

3. Rest essentials

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker



With comfort as our redesign north star, we pulled together elements that radiated cozy vibes — like a soft linen sheet set perfect for snuggling up with a good book, super-squishy foam pillows, and some extra fluffy down alternative pillows for good measure — to transform the room into a restful refuge. Don't ​you​ feel better the next morning when you've spent the night nestled into plush bedding?

4. Decorative bedding

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

What's a bedroom without pops of personality? That's why we opted to add layers of modern quilts in desert-chic colors, plus a snuggable body pillow with a coordinating quilted pillow case to create a whole lounge-worthy mood — so you can wake up feeling more like your post-coffee self.

5. Stylish and functional accents

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Finally: Blending function and style. A minimal aesthetic is good for your Instagram feed, but it's also good for helping to keep your bed-time thoughts as uncluttered as your space.

With that in mind, we chose crisp decor (like a single green leaf in a diminutive vase) and an end table with clean lines. (FYI: If you don't deal well with visible clutter, opt for a nightstand with a drawer as your ideal side-table sidekick.) We topped it off with a sleek white noise machine to help transport even the most restless sleeper to a hush-filled dreamland.

So there you have it: all the must-haves for setting up a sleep sanctuary that not only helps you drift off to snoozetown more easily, but also helps you wake up feeling ready to take on whatever the next day has in store.