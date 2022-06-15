Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

Imagine if your space could feel like a favorite pair of jeans: both the ideal uniform for adventure, and a familiar source of comfort. Now imagine if that space were a kids' room. Doesn't that just sound...right?

Together with actor and design enthusiast Jamie Chung, we made it a reality with Gap Home's new kids' collection exclusively at Walmart, styling out a room at Hunker House in a crisp blue palette with fun dashes of color.

"I wanted the vibe to reflect most days in California, sunny and bright, playful and cool," says Chung, who has experience on the home front designing a bedroom for her twin babies. "A safe place to let your imagination go wild."

Finding furnishings and decor to match that vibe wasn't a tall order with Gap Home Kids. From chambray-inspired ombre pillows to plush and vibrant rugs, the line supplied everything needed to whip up a cheery denim dreamland.

Scroll on to see how we designed a bright and cool hideaway that kiddos will enjoy all day — and night — long.

A Chill and Colorful Sanctuary

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

As for the most important factor in a kids' space? "A sense of playfulness! Functional, kid-safe, and cheerful," says Chung, reflecting on her own kids' room. "We want their room to not only be a place to relax but to encourage their imaginations to fly."

To that end, the first order of business was to set a durable foundation for the space. First, we installed a bouncy cork floor to support hours of creative play. Next, we painted the room with a lime green accent to reflect Chung's preference for "all things playful and quirky with a fun splash of colors."

Delightful Details

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

We layered the space with a dotted rug for a plush landing pad for little feet (whether tip-toeing or leap-frogging), and added a pile of pillows for a comfy reading corner. With jersey sheets and a soft organic cotton comforter, playtime can easily transition to bedtime... or blanket-fort making.

"Things that can get knocked around, having things at their eye level for them to choose their own toys and books [are both important]," says Chung of her philosophy for kids' spaces. To accommodate that, we stacked knick knacks and added storage hooks at pint-size height, and used storage as another opportunity to add plush, durable accent pieces.

Chung's goal for the space? "Cozy and chill, not stuffy or too put together." With fun watercolor prints, pops of rainbow, and denim blue moments throughout, mission accomplished.

Chung's goal for the space? "Cozy and chill, not stuffy or too put together." With fun watercolor prints, pops of rainbow, and denim blue moments throughout, mission accomplished.