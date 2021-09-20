17 Face Masks Your Kids Will Actually Like

Face masks have become an integral part of our daily wardrobe, so it's key to find the most comfortable, best quality, and (of course) cutest masks on the market — and the importance of these criteria is multiplied exponentially when it comes to children's masks. But turns out, there are far less viable options on the market. After asking parents and reading hundreds of customer reviews, we have rounded up the best masks for kiddos based on style, comfort, breathability, and last but certainly not least — fit. From customizable masks to patterned disposables sold in bulk, we present you with masks your kids will ​actually​ like (shocking, we know).

Advertisement

This may be just about the cutest mask ever. It comes in tons of designs and the handy neck strap is perfect for kids on the go.

These disposable masks come in a slew of adorable prints, have bendable nose wires, and are super affordable.

Don't these colors just make you happy? Caraa's kids' masks are thicker and warmer than the brand's original style (also great!), perfect for playing outside during those chilly winter months.

A mask and activity all in one? We want to join in on the fun! This chic brand of disposable masks comes with two sheets of DIY decals.

Advertisement

For children ages eight and up, opt for these groovy disposables. They offer three layers of protection: a fabric layer, filter layer, and a soft inner layer.

People swear by MasQd masks, and now your kids can enjoy them too.

Select from three different sizes fitting kids aged two to 12. Give your little ones the top-notch protection they need.

Sometimes simple is best. The spandex makes for a seamless fit — ideal for gym class.

Advertisement

We can always get behind a good cause, and Athleta is donating 100,000 masks to frontline workers.

Reviewers rave about the fit of these masks. They hug the nose nicely and tuck under the chin for a solid seal.

These 100% cotton masks are soft to the touch, making them perfect for little ones' fresh faces. One reviewer said these are the most comfortable masks her grandchildren own.

These fully adjustable, cotton masks are finished with silicone sliders and a bendable wire at the bridge of the nose. They are also certifiably adorable.

Advertisement

Got a sports fan on your hands? Look no further. They'll be safe and supporting their favorite team all at once.

Subtle and chic, these lightly patterned masks are constructed using N95-level filtration. They also come in a similarly splattered pink tone.

These highly rated, solid, neutral masks are a reliable pick.

We present you with undeniably cool kids masks that are made from 100% organic quilter's cotton. The tight weave and thick thread are simultaneously breathable and effective at blocking respiratory droplets.

The five-star reviews on these handmade masks really say it all. You can't beat the quality.