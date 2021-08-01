This Manhattan Apartment Combines Cool Drama With Clever Book Storage

A couple's love of entertaining served as the inspiration for this elegant, party-ready apartment in New York City. Designed by Keren and Thomas Richter of White Arrow , the 1,500 square foot apartment, which is set in a 12-story Beaux- Arts building, combines deep jewel tones, abstract art, and plenty of well-curated vintage pieces. "We wanted this home to feel glamorous and chic for two sophisticated clients," says Keren. "The apartment is a quiet refuge from the city outside."

The designers focused on creating multiple seating arrangements, so the couple can host everything from small gatherings to large events. In the living room, sofas and chaises upholstered in velvet or wool provide an intimate setting, while the dining room is ready for dinner parties or cocktails. The Richters kept the kitchen light and bright, with marble countertops and backsplashes adding a bit of luxury. "The kitchen is small but was well-appointed," says Keren.