This Manhattan Apartment Combines Cool Drama With Clever Book Storage

A couple's love of entertaining served as the inspiration for this elegant, party-ready apartment in New York City. Designed by Keren and Thomas Richter of White Arrow, the 1,500 square foot apartment, which is set in a 12-story Beaux- Arts building, combines deep jewel tones, abstract art, and plenty of well-curated vintage pieces. "We wanted this home to feel glamorous and chic for two sophisticated clients," says Keren. "The apartment is a quiet refuge from the city outside."
The designers focused on creating multiple seating arrangements, so the couple can host everything from small gatherings to large events. In the living room, sofas and chaises upholstered in velvet or wool provide an intimate setting, while the dining room is ready for dinner parties or cocktails. The Richters kept the kitchen light and bright, with marble countertops and backsplashes adding a bit of luxury. "The kitchen is small but was well-appointed," says Keren.
Entry
A bookcase in the entry displays the client's book collection, as well as eye-catching objects and ceramics.
Entry
A sleek console and arched mirror create an elegant vignette in the entry.
Living Room
The Richters incorporated a mix of materials and textures in the living area, from rich velvets and wools to ebonized oak and walnut.
Dining Room
In the dining room, a 1970s Vico Magistretti chandelier hangs above a De La Espada for Roll & Hill table and chairs. The Angelina Gualdoni painting complements the emerald seats of the dining chairs.
Dining Room
A Cesare Lacca bar cart in the dining room is cocktail-party ready. "The dining area could accommodate a large number of guests, and is open to the living room which made the apartment well-suited for hosting large events and cocktail parties," notes Keren.
Kitchen
The bright kitchen was outfitted with marble countertops and the original cabinets were repainted to complement the color palette in the adjacent living areas.
Bedroom
"The bedroom was supposed to feel hotel-like and to be a cozy and relaxing respite from the frenetic pace of Manhattan," says Keren. "We accentuated the apartment's dramatic, tall ceiling height with a luxurious custom canopy bed and painted both bedrooms in darker calming colors that envelop the space." The canopy bed is outfitted with Holland & Sherry curtains and custom millwork was installed under the windows for book storage.
Bedroom
A custom upholstered bed and dark walls create a cocoon-like atmosphere in the guest bedroom. "Each room features jewel-tone colors, but the bedrooms are darker, more monochromatic, and calmer spaces," says Keren.
Elizabeth Stamp is a freelance writer in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and CNN Style.