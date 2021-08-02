These Are the 10 Coolest Dorm Rooms On Instagram

With the fall semester just around the corner, we are shamelessly obsessed with scoping out the best of the best dorm rooms.
The good news is, after hours of scrolling Instagram, we found some pretty sick college cribs. From monochromatic and chic to comfortable and inviting, here are 10 of the coolest dorms you can shop now. Which style is your fave?
1. Cozy and Laid Back
Get the look: Dormify Spotted Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $36; Zoe Wodarz Icon Envy Throw Pillow, $45; Dormify Valley Side Fringe Throw Pillow, $36
2. Polished and Coordinated
Get the look: West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Cloud Comforter Bedding (twin), $149; West Elm x Pottery Barn Dorm Recycled Large Essential Laundry Backpack, $39; West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Mid-Century Swivel Desk Chair, $399
3. Comfortable and Welcoming
Get the look: Urban Outfitters Yin Yang Tufted Mini Throw Pillow, $29; Urban Outfitters Happy Face Tufted Mini Throw Pillow, $29; Urban Outfitters Gavin 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa, $599; Urban Outfitters Shaggy Checkerboard Rug (5" x 7"), $159; Urban Outfitters Stargazer Knit Throw Blanket, $49
4. Colorful and Fun
Get the look: Porch & Den Jon Wooden Bookshelf Ladder, $140.49; Moro Handcrafted Cotton Pouf by Christopher Knight Home, starting at $57.49; Overstock Faux Fur Butterfly Chair, $82.99
5. Funky and Homey
Get the look: Dormify Ajax Throw Blanket, $59; Dormify GIRL GANG Wooden Sign, $32; Dormify Red Lips 3 Print, $24
6. Practical and Prepared
Get the look: Pottery Barn Sherpa Ivory Stationary Airgo Desk Chair, $149; Pottery Barn No Nails Pinboard, $79; Pottery Barn No Nails Wall Organizer, $49
7. Lively and Inviting
Get the look: UGG Avery Bedding Collection (twin XL), $69.99; Bed Bath & Beyond Dobby Desk Lamp with Metal Shade, $37.99; UGG Coco Luxe Square Throw Pillows (set of 2), $39.99; UGG Solid Polar Faux Fur Throw, $29.99
8. Serene and Organized
Get the look: West Elm x Pottery Barn Dorm Simple String Light, $49; Pottery Barn Waffle Jersey Back Comforter and Sham (Twin XL/twin), $158.50; Pottery Barn Cube Dorm Trunk, $199
9. Playful and Light
Get the look: Wild Sage Drea Bohemian Area Rug (3' x 5'), $40; Wild Sage Daza Round Rattan Bar Cart, $150; Wild Sage Nesting Table Set, $70; Wild Sage Adele Flower Throw Pillow, $30
10. Chic and Bright
Get the look: Pottery Barn Rattan Photo Grid, $59; Pottery Barn Tassel Trim Mandala Tapestry, $49; Pottery Barn Velvet Pleated Round Pillow, $39.50; Pottery Barn Cozy Pom Recycled Sherpa Throw, $45.50
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.