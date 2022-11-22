30 Under-$10 Gifts That Are Perfect on Their Own

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.
They said we couldn't do it: find gifts under $10 that need nothing additional. But after hours of scouring the interweb for standalone gifts at this price point, we are proud to present you with the 30 best. From practical presents to high-design gifts and everything in between, here are 30 under-$10 gifts for every person in your life.
The Best Gifts Under $10
These candles are kind of like magic. Burn them to reveal the rainbow of colors.
Practicality? Check. Packaging? Perfect.
These are colorful and fun yet still elegant.
This journal is perfect for anyone Pantone-obsessed.
A cuter gift has never existed. There's also a mushroom and taco version.
For the pup person.
Make their mornings a little brighter.
This trio of scaled-down macramé hangings is the ideal addition to a boho-inspired home.
Everything Hawkins New York makes is cool. Exhibit A: these sparkly sponges.
Class at a low cost.
Two aprons for under $10? And they're cute? Sold.
For the littles in your life.
Elevate the ordinary with this PU leather tissue box holder.
You can't go wrong with a catchall. This one happens to look a whole lot more expensive than $8.
Leave it to Public Goods to craft elite candles for under $8.
For your sustainability-loving pal.
For those who like herbal medicine.
For those who like other types of herbal medicine.
For your Old Fashioned friend.
Slippers are a tried and true gift for a reason. They're impossible not to love.
Dog person? Get them this cutie corgi.
We love a product that has a gift box included.
For the person who's always sending handwritten notes.
We're burning up for this vintage-looking wooden incense holder.
Felt coasters are a trend we can certainly stand by.
Candles and cacti for the win.
This Amazon best-seller is just the right combination of pretty and practical.
Why do we all have a sloth-obsessed friend?
Wellness is always in style.
A gift plus an activity for the holidays.