30 Under-$10 Gifts That Are Perfect on Their Own

By Erin Lassner November 22, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

They said we couldn't do it: find gifts under $10 that need nothing additional. But after hours of scouring the interweb for standalone gifts at this price point, we are proud to present you with the 30 best. From practical presents to high-design gifts and everything in between, here are 30 under-$10 gifts for every person in your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts Under $10

1. Urban Outfitters Color Drip Candlestick Set, $4

See More Photos

These candles are kind of like magic. Burn them to reveal the rainbow of colors.

Advertisement

2. Lauterye Reusable Wool Dryer Balls (set of 6), $9.99

See More Photos

Practicality? Check. Packaging? Perfect.

Advertisement

3. GeLive Ceramic Bud Vase, $9.99

See More Photos

These are colorful and fun yet still elegant.

Advertisement

4. Chronicle Books Pantone Chips Journal, $9.65

See More Photos

This journal is perfect for anyone Pantone-obsessed.

Advertisement

5. Marvling Bros Mini Cross Stitch Kit, $7

See More Photos

A cuter gift has never existed. There's also a mushroom and taco version.

Advertisement

6. Pet Soft Dog Blanket, $9.99

See More Photos

For the pup person.

Advertisement

7. Peach Street Powerful Handheld Milk Frother, $9.99

See More Photos

Make their mornings a little brighter.

Advertisement

8. Mkono Mini Macramé Wall Hangings (set of 3), $8.99

See More Photos

This trio of scaled-down macramé hangings is the ideal addition to a boho-inspired home.

Advertisement

9. Hawkins New York Lurex Cleaning Scrub Sponges (set of 3), $6

See More Photos

Everything Hawkins New York makes is cool. Exhibit A: these sparkly sponges.

Advertisement

10. Patelai Mother of Pearl Caviar Spoons (set of 2), $8.59

See More Photos

Class at a low cost.

11. Syhood Linen Aprons (set of 2), $9.59

See More Photos

Two aprons for under $10? And they're cute? Sold.

12. Roxy Marj Baby Astrology Board Book, $8

See More Photos

For the littles in your life.

13. Carrot's Den Tissue Box Cover, $9.99

See More Photos

Elevate the ordinary with this PU leather tissue box holder.

14. Urban Outfitters Celestial Metal Catch-All Dish, $8

See More Photos

You can't go wrong with a catchall. This one happens to look a whole lot more expensive than $8.

15. Public Goods Lavendar & Vanilla Soy Candle, $7.95

See More Photos

Leave it to Public Goods to craft elite candles for under $8.

16. Akeeko Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (set of 3), $9.99

See More Photos

For your sustainability-loving pal.

17. Public Goods Turmeric, $9.95

See More Photos

For those who like herbal medicine.

18. Burner Babe Poppy Rolling Papers, $7

See More Photos

For those who like other types of herbal medicine.

19. Coawg Whiskey Glasses (set of 2), $9.99

See More Photos

For your Old Fashioned friend.

20. Cosyone1997 Sherpa Slippers, $9.99

See More Photos

Slippers are a tried and true gift for a reason. They're impossible not to love.

21. Urban Outfitters Cat Lovers Pizza Cutter, $9

See More Photos

Dog person? Get them this cutie corgi.

22. BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $9.99

See More Photos

We love a product that has a gift box included.

23. Public Goods Heart Cards, $7.95

See More Photos

For the person who's always sending handwritten notes.

24. raajsee Wooden Incense Holder, $8.99

See More Photos

We're burning up for this vintage-looking wooden incense holder.

25. chillify Felt Coasters (set of 8), $9.95

See More Photos

Felt coasters are a trend we can certainly stand by.

26. La Bellefée Handmade Cactus Tea Lights (set of 6), $7.99

See More Photos

Candles and cacti for the win.

27. Smileshe Velvet Jewelry Box, $9.99

See More Photos

This Amazon best-seller is just the right combination of pretty and practical.

28. Urban Outfitters Sloth Hook, $8

See More Photos

Why do we all have a sloth-obsessed friend?

29. Sujatha Lalgudi Gratitude Journal, $5.84

See More Photos

Wellness is always in style.

30. Gift Republic Totally '90s Trivia Game, $6.99

See More Photos

A gift plus an activity for the holidays.

candle on coffee table book
The Search Is Over: These Are the 40 Best Holiday Gifts Under $25
by Kaelin Dodge
serving spoons
The 45 Best Gift Ideas Under $50
by Kaelin Dodge
colorful carafe collection
33 Mega-Cool Gifts Under $100 For Every Single Person on Your List
by Kaelin Dodge

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy