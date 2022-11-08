30 Design-Forward Gifts for Your Friend With Everything Cool

By Erin Lassner November 8, 2022
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

We all have those people in our life who own stylish versions of even the most practical and everyday items. For those effortlessly cool, design-forward pals, here is your ultimate shopping guide. From colorful carafes to the most adorable sponge you've ever seen (yes, you heard that right), we present you with our hypercurated master list for your favorite design enthusiast.

1. Hay x Laila Gohar Sobremesa Vase, $99

Choose between this red-and-white option or an equally swoonworthy blue, yellow, and white version.

2. Gaetano Pesce Resin Coasters (set of 2), $30

Maximalist coasters are always a yes.

3. LE PUZZ Freaky Deaky 500-Piece Puzzle, $32

LE PUZZ partnered with marbling artist Myfawnwy on this groovy 500-piece puzzle.

4. Dusen Dusen Beige Wingdings Pillow, $115

Dusen Dusen can do no wrong in our book. This pillow features one of the hottest colors of 2022: bottega green.

5. Puik Design Boon Wine Glasses (set of 2), $47

Unique wine glasses make a very special gift for the vino lovers in your life.

6. Papier Food for Friends Recipe Journal, $35

Gifting your food-loving friend? This colorful notebook is a stunning log for all their favorite recipes.

7. SIN Handmade MIMA Table Lamp, $180

Keep it simple with this sand-colored base or opt for the terra cotta version of this handmade beauty.

8. Areaware Dusen Dusen Everybody Salt and Pepper Grinders, $48

Find a cooler set of salt and pepper shakers ... we'll wait.

9. Nika Zupanc Pink Daisy Lamp With LED, $73

This whimsical piece is the dreamiest addition to any design lover's collection.

10. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Bloom Teapot, $109

We all know someone who's slightly obsessed with making the perfect cup of tea.

11. Urban Outfitters Staff Clothing Hangers (set of 8), $48

Staff's aesthetic plunger was everywhere in 2021, and these acrylic hangers are the 2022 version.

12. Sponge.NYC Kitchen Sponge, $10

Gifting someone a sponge has never been so endearing.

13. Georg Jensen Terra Watering Globe, $49

Up the recipient's decor game while simultaneously ensuring their plants are always hydrated.

14. Innit Designs Suba Luggage Stand, $260

It was impossible not to include this high-design take on a hotel luggage stand. It's giving major Palm Springs resort vibes.

15. KOTN Ceramic Bud Vase, $30

These petite vases are handcrafted in the pottery villages of Tunis in Egypt's Faiyum Oasis.

16. Papier Leah Leather Notebook, $55

A leather notebook is a gift that'll please anyone and everyone.

17. Maison Balzac Bedside Carafe, $75

Hydration never looked so good.

18. Grovemade Wood Trackpad Tray, $90

Grovemade always pulls through with sleek and minimalist desk accessories.

19. Mosser Glass Colored Glass Cake Stand, starting at $44

Take any homemade cake up a notch.

20. Poketo Spectrum Wall Planner, $48

This best-seller will keep your giftee's day to day organized and brighter all year long.

21. Stadler Form Swizz Style Mia Aroma Diffuser, $39.99

This modern diffuser looks a whole lot pricier than $40.

22. Hawkins New York Alyson Fox Cast Glass Footed Bowl, $55

We approve of anything crafted from colorful frosted glass.

23. Wms & Co. Kraft Chipboard Notecards With Metallic Edges, $38

For your most sophisticated friend.

24. Design House Stockholm Grow Greenhouse Planter, starting at $45

Keep it unique with this baby greenhouse.

25. Sunnylife Lucite Stacking Tower Game, $190

Take game night up a few notches.

26. Graf Lantz Felt Coasters (set of 6), $36

Graf Lantz makes the créme de la créme of felt coasters.

27. Bearaby Hugget, starting at $29

Here's a fresh spin on the classic Nordic knot pillow. This Bearaby favorite doubles as a stress ball.

28. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Bilboquet Carafe, $170

Sophie Lou Jacobsen's color combinations are always so pleasing to the eye.

29. Parachute Checkered Wool Rug (3' x 5'), $349

Parachute is back at it with another modern classic.

30. Bearaby Velvet Napper, $269

A fun spin on your traditional weighted blanket.

