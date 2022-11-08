30 Design-Forward Gifts for Your Friend With Everything Cool

We all have those people in our life who own stylish versions of even the most practical and everyday items. For those effortlessly cool, design-forward pals, here is your ultimate shopping guide. From colorful carafes to the most adorable sponge you've ever seen (yes, you heard that right), we present you with our hypercurated master list for your favorite design enthusiast.

Choose between this red-and-white option or an equally swoonworthy blue, yellow, and white version.

Maximalist coasters are always a yes.

LE PUZZ partnered with marbling artist Myfawnwy on this groovy 500-piece puzzle.

Dusen Dusen can do no wrong in our book. This pillow features one of the hottest colors of 2022: bottega green.

Unique wine glasses make a very special gift for the vino lovers in your life.

Gifting your food-loving friend? This colorful notebook is a stunning log for all their favorite recipes.

Keep it simple with this sand-colored base or opt for the terra cotta version of this handmade beauty.

Find a cooler set of salt and pepper shakers ... we'll wait.

This whimsical piece is the dreamiest addition to any design lover's collection.

We all know someone who's slightly obsessed with making the perfect cup of tea.

Staff's aesthetic plunger was everywhere in 2021, and these acrylic hangers are the 2022 version.

Gifting someone a sponge has never been so endearing.

Up the recipient's decor game while simultaneously ensuring their plants are always hydrated.

It was impossible not to include this high-design take on a hotel luggage stand. It's giving major Palm Springs resort vibes.

These petite vases are handcrafted in the pottery villages of Tunis in Egypt's Faiyum Oasis.

A leather notebook is a gift that'll please anyone and everyone.

Hydration never looked so good.

Grovemade always pulls through with sleek and minimalist desk accessories.

Take any homemade cake up a notch.

This best-seller will keep your giftee's day to day organized and brighter all year long.

This modern diffuser looks a whole lot pricier than $40.

We approve of anything crafted from colorful frosted glass.

For your most sophisticated friend.

Keep it unique with this baby greenhouse.

Take game night up a few notches.

Graf Lantz makes the créme de la créme of felt coasters.

Here's a fresh spin on the classic Nordic knot pillow. This Bearaby favorite doubles as a stress ball.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen's color combinations are always so pleasing to the eye.

Parachute is back at it with another modern classic.

A fun spin on your traditional weighted blanket.