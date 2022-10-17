6 Luxe Leather Catchalls You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

A catchall — also known as a change tray, valet tray, or trinket dish — is endlessly versatile. And if you've ever spent time swooning over Hermès' $650 Mises et Relances desk change tray, you know how ultra luxe it can be as well. But why spend the big bucks when you can get handmade, top-quality leather catchalls for a sliver of the price on Amazon? To help with your search, we rounded up our six favorites that are the perfect blend of timeless and current.

Best Overall

Whichever of the six colors and four sizes of this leather tray you select, you'll be getting a product that looks just as good as its quality. Whether you score it for yourself or gift it to a loved one, it's sure to bring ample amounts of joy and convenience.

The Tulip Tree USA

We love everything about this stunning catchall. It comes in four sizes and six stains of top-grain leather: dark walnut brown, old English chestnut, burgundy, ebony black, natural vegetable tanned leather, and the crisp white pictured above.

Best Vegan Leather Catchall

Swap out genuine leather for PU leather with this gorgeous and affordable square catchall. Select from over 10 colors in both neutrals and bolder hues. Plus, choose between an 8-by-8-inch and an 11-by-11-inch model.

SanQianWan PU Leather Valet Tray

Prefer vegan leather? We totally hear you. This affordable pick comes in a whole slew of colors, from brown and black to light pink, red, and dark green.

Best Bowl-Shaped Vessel

This dark brown leather bowl is structured yet relaxed and both decorative and practical. Keep all the essentials nearby with this dump tray that will only look better and better with age.

Kudritzer Handmade Leather Catchall

We simply can't believe this handmade, rustic-feeling catchall is from Amazon. It's both unique and elegant and would look just as good holding keys at your front door as it would storing all the essentials on your nightstand.

Most Budget-Friendly Genuine Leather Tray

This collapsible square tray is an easy choice if you're sticking to a budget. With its soft interior and lightly distressed exterior, it has an unmistakable casual coolness to it.

Boshiho Valet Tray

Authentic leather doesn't have to cost a fortune. This valet tray has a relaxed, unfinished look that'll bring some casual luxury to your surroundings. It comes in four shades of leather, one of which has a deep brown cowhide exterior that's lined with rich blue velvet.

Best Craftsmanship

This ultra-soft leather tray is simply exquisite. Offered in five rich colors — including a deep wine and navy blue — there is truly no detail that's been overlooked.

Maruse Italian Tumble Leather Valet Tray Organizer

With its rich colors and supple leather, this multipurpose tray is a true classic. Each one has been handstitched in Italy by passionate leather artisans with unmatched attention to detail.

Sleekest Tray

This rectangular tray is the definition of simple elegance. It's handmade in the USA and while it only comes in one color, this natural tone is sure to match with anything.

Molded Leather Valet Tray

If you like a more structured look, opt for this minimalist tray by Northwind. It's crafted from a single piece of vegetable-tanned leather in a natural color. We think it would make for a very special jewelry or watch tray.

