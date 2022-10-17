6 Luxe Leather Catchalls You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

A catchall — also known as a change tray, valet tray, or trinket dish — is endlessly versatile. And if you've ever spent time swooning over Hermès' $650 Mises et Relances desk change tray, you know how ultra luxe it can be as well. But why spend the big bucks when you can get handmade, top-quality leather catchalls for a sliver of the price on Amazon? To help with your search, we rounded up our six favorites that are the perfect blend of timeless and current.

Best Overall

We love everything about this stunning catchall. It comes in four sizes and six stains of top-grain leather: dark walnut brown, old English chestnut, burgundy, ebony black, natural vegetable tanned leather, and the crisp white pictured above.

Best Vegan Leather Catchall

Prefer vegan leather? We totally hear you. This affordable pick comes in a whole slew of colors, from brown and black to light pink, red, and dark green.

Best Bowl-Shaped Vessel

We simply can't believe this handmade, rustic-feeling catchall is from Amazon. It's both unique and elegant and would look just as good holding keys at your front door as it would storing all the essentials on your nightstand.

Most Budget-Friendly Genuine Leather Tray

Authentic leather doesn't have to cost a fortune. This valet tray has a relaxed, unfinished look that'll bring some casual luxury to your surroundings. It comes in four shades of leather, one of which has a deep brown cowhide exterior that's lined with rich blue velvet.

Best Craftsmanship

With its rich colors and supple leather, this multipurpose tray is a true classic. Each one has been handstitched in Italy by passionate leather artisans with unmatched attention to detail.

Sleekest Tray

If you like a more structured look, opt for this minimalist tray by Northwind. It's crafted from a single piece of vegetable-tanned leather in a natural color. We think it would make for a very special jewelry or watch tray.