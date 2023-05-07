Target's Mother's Day Gift Guide Is Actually Elite

No matter how much we love our parents, why does it always feel like we're scrambling last minute to get their presents? And Mother's Day is the perfect example of a gift-giving holiday that sneaks up on us every single time.
While we were browsing the web for our very own Mother's Day gifts, we discovered something magical: Target has the most helpful, least overwhelming gift guide for moms. It's divided into categories based on interest and price, and it even includes a special section for women-owned brands (which we love). After our present-hunting deep dive, here are our top 10 picks from Target's life-saving gift guide.
The 10 Best Mother's Day Gifts From Target
You can't beat a sentimental gift.
For the green thumb or green thumb wannabe.
For the picnic of her dreams.
It's always smart to splurge on a classic.
Self-love is the best love.
Two decorative mugs for just $10? We love you, Target.
For the carbohydrate queen.
For the smoothie snob.
The perfect set of slippers for your very own Super Mom.
Coziness level: 100.