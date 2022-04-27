The Best Amazon Slippers to Keep You Cozy at Home

By Pauline Lacsamana April 27, 2022
Whether you live by a no shoes in the house policy or not, investing in a good pair of slippers can make walking around at home a luxury experience. And paired with comfy loungewear, you might never want to leave your house.

From picks with orthopedic insoles to chic, fuzzy styles, check out our nine favorite Amazon slippers below.

Best Budget-Friendly Slippers

These terry cloth slippers are just what you need to get cozy on a budget. They’re a great pick for wearing around the house, or you can even take them on the go when you travel.

Arus Women's Organic Turkish Terry Cotton Classic Spa Bath Slippers

$10.49

Feel like you're in a spa with these terry cloth slippers. They're easy on the wallet, lightweight, absorbent, and breathable, perfect for when you just step out of the shower or if you want a designated hotel pair to take with you while you travel.

Best Memory Foam Slippers

Swap out your old slippers with a fresh new pair packed with memory foam, like this option from CIOR.

CIOR Unisex Memory Foam Slippers

$24.88

Made with layers of high-density and elastic memory foam and a soft cotton blend, these slippers will make you feel like you're walking on clouds. And they can be used outdoors, too, thanks to their durable rubber soles.

Best Bathroom Slippers

The cloud slippers went viral for a reason, thanks to their thick, cushioned sole and overall comfortability.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

$23.99

These TikTok viral cloud slippers are the perfect, lightweight slip ons. They have an extra thick sole that will keep you comfortable while you're on your feet.

Best Women’s Slippers

These memory foam slippers check off all the boxes for top-notch comfort, from the fleece lining to convenient slip-on design.

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers

$18.61+

With a plush fleece lining, anti-skid rubber sole, and memory foam insoles, these house slippers for women will win anyone over.

Best Men’s Slippers

Great for colder days, these cozy, yet durable, slippers are exactly what you need.

Zigzagger Men's Moccasin Slippers Memory Foam House Shoes

$26.99+

Complete with a high, closed back to keep your ankles warm and a thick lining, these cozy memory foam slippers are ones you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Best Faux Fur Slippers

Rock an open toe design with these fuzzy slippers, made with a comfortable memory foam cushion and durable, non-slip sole.

DL Fluffy House Slippers

$18.69+

For cushion, support, and style, these cross band, fuzzy, open toe house slippers are a no-brainer. Available in several styles and patterns, this pick also has a non-slip outsole and a memory foam cushion.

Best Bootie Slippers

Stay even warmer with these ankle-high bootie slippers that you can use both indoors and outdoors.

TUOBUQU Bootie Slippers

$27.99+

Stay warm in style with these bootie slippers made with a soft lining and layers of memory foam cushioning.

Best Slippers With Arch Support

Designed to support your feet with orthopedic support, these fuzzy mule slippers are a solid buy.

Vionic Karma Cosmina Fuzzy Mule Slipper

$69.97+

Known for being easy on the feet with orthotic insoles, these Vionic slippers have the arch support and comfort you need when lounging at home.

Best Indoor Outdoor Slippers

If you’re not totally committed to having no shoes in the house (or want a pair you can feel comfortable running out to get the mail in), these are the slippers for you.

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Indoor/Outdoor Slippers

$36.72+

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, these water resistant slippers are as cozy and they are durable. Plus, they also come in larger widths for people with wide feet.

