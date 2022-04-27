The Best Amazon Slippers to Keep You Cozy at Home

Whether you live by a no shoes in the house policy or not, investing in a good pair of slippers can make walking around at home a luxury experience. And paired with comfy loungewear, you might never want to leave your house.

From picks with orthopedic insoles to chic, fuzzy styles, check out our nine favorite Amazon slippers below.

Best Budget-Friendly Slippers

Feel like you're in a spa with these terry cloth slippers. They're easy on the wallet, lightweight, absorbent, and breathable, perfect for when you just step out of the shower or if you want a designated hotel pair to take with you while you travel.

Best Memory Foam Slippers

Made with layers of high-density and elastic memory foam and a soft cotton blend, these slippers will make you feel like you're walking on clouds. And they can be used outdoors, too, thanks to their durable rubber soles.

Best Bathroom Slippers

These TikTok viral cloud slippers are the perfect, lightweight slip ons. They have an extra thick sole that will keep you comfortable while you're on your feet.

Best Women’s Slippers

With a plush fleece lining, anti-skid rubber sole, and memory foam insoles, these house slippers for women will win anyone over.

Best Men’s Slippers

Complete with a high, closed back to keep your ankles warm and a thick lining, these cozy memory foam slippers are ones you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Best Faux Fur Slippers

For cushion, support, and style, these cross band, fuzzy, open toe house slippers are a no-brainer. Available in several styles and patterns, this pick also has a non-slip outsole and a memory foam cushion.

Best Bootie Slippers

Stay warm in style with these bootie slippers made with a soft lining and layers of memory foam cushioning.

Best Slippers With Arch Support

Known for being easy on the feet with orthotic insoles, these Vionic slippers have the arch support and comfort you need when lounging at home.

Best Indoor Outdoor Slippers

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, these water resistant slippers are as cozy and they are durable. Plus, they also come in larger widths for people with wide feet.