If there's one upgrade that can make you feel more luxurious at home, it's a robe. The perfect bathrobe will have you feeling like you just stepped into a spa without leaving the comfort of your own home. Whether you're searching for a breezy waffle design or a plush (and giftworthy) find, scroll through for the best robes we've ever tried.

The Best Robes We've Tried

"Yes, it's a splurge, but the iconic Barefoot Dreams robe is 1000000% worth the hype. I lounge in it, sleep in it, work in it ... honestly, I wear it any time it's remotely acceptable. It's everything good about the beloved Cozychic Throw in wearable form. Plus, it makes the perfect gift for someone extra special in your life. (My best friend bought me mine, and it's probably my most used gift of all time.)" — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

"This robe is oh-so-soft, made of a plush Oeko-Tex-certified 100% Turkish cotton that has a cozy weight to it. It also has two front pockets with plenty of space, a shawl collar for extra warmth, and a waist tie, making it perfect for lounging around the house on a sleepy, chilly day. Bonus: It's machine-washable." — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

"Ettitude bamboo sheets are my absolute favorite, so I had a feeling the waffle robe would be just as amazing, and it did not disappoint. It's made from 100% bamboo lyocell and has a soft waffle weave that's super breathable, making it the perfect robe for warmer seasons." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

"There's something about a really cozy bath towel material that just works perfectly for a robe. The fact that I can put this on right after a shower and not worry if my skin isn't 100% dry is so relaxing and comfortable. I have the limited-edition Ocean color, which is so gorgeous and makes lounging feel extra luxurious." — Katie Maguire, director of commerce content

"The Offhours Homecoat is the ultimate homebody accessory. Made from premium cotton and filled with recycled polyester quilting, it's as plush as it looks — like being wrapped in your favorite blanket. On top of being one of the coziest robes I've ever tried, it comes in a smaller size for people 5'5" and under (like myself), so you can rock the oversized look without it being too overwhelming." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

"This robe was gifted to me from a friend before I delivered my baby, and it is quite literally all I wore in the hospital postpartum. The pretty floral pattern made me feel put together when people came to visit the baby but was of course soft and flowy enough to be comfortable when I was in a pretty uncomfortable state. Now, it's the perfect thing to throw on when I go downstairs to grab my morning coffee." — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, senior utility editor

"I received this monogrammed robe as a gift. It's perfect for after stepping out of the shower because of how absorbent it is, and I love the heavy weight of it because it feels like a weighted blanket." — Elise Richards, senior social media specialist

