Our Favorite Waffle Robes That Are Equal Parts Comfortable and Luxe

By Erin Lassner July 22, 2022
So, you're obsessed with waffle robes? We hear you. We, too, are obsessed. They're the ultimate lounge-worthy accessory: comfortable, lightweight, and effortlessly stylish. Whether you're looking for soft organic cotton, absorbent terry cloth, or breathable linen, we totally have you covered. Keep scrolling for our 10 favorite waffle weave robes across all price points, colors, and styles. Oh, and prepare to never take yours off.

1. Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $99

We love Brooklinen for bedding, so it's no surprise the robes are equally amazing. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this robe is lightweight, fast drying, and absorbent. Plus, it features side pockets and adjustable cuffs.

2. The Citizenry Aegean Cotton Bath Robe, $110

This elite blend of organic cotton and relaxed linen makes for a product that's equally soft and lightweight. From sourcing to finishing and every step in between, each piece is made sustainably in a fair trade working environment. It's sold in three classic colors: white, black, and light gray.

3. Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe, $23.89

Not looking to spend the big bucks? Opt for this waffle robe by Amazon Essentials that's offered in 13 neutral and bold shades and costs just over $20. It also comes in a mid-length version.

4. Parachute Waffle Robe, $129

Nothing pulls at our heartstrings quite like Parachute does. This bestselling spa-inspired robe is intricately woven from 100% Turkish cotton that's high-quality and soft to the touch.

5. H&M Waffled Bathrobe, $34.99

H&M is pulling through with a piece that's equally affordable and chic. It's sold in six gorgeous hues: light beige, dark gray, charcoal gray, dusty rose, mauve, and a crisp, classic white.

6. Old Navy Oversized Waffle-Knit Tie-Belt Robe, $49.99

We love this robe from Old Navy because it comes in regular, tall, and petite sizing. This online exclusive features long drop-shoulder sleeves for a chill, slouchy vibe. And if you're obsessed with coordination, the retailer sells matching pajama pants, tops, and bralettes.

7. Coyuchi Organic Cotton Robe, $148

Coyuchi's waffle robe is crafted from 100% organic cotton sourced and woven in Turkey. It's sold in five amazing hues, but we are deeply in love with this Deep Ocean color as well as Coyuchi Cotton — a rich tan shade. This product is something we would confidently refer to as a worthwhile splurge.

8. White Classic Luxury White Spa Bathrobe, $34.99

If you're looking for a post-shower robe, we recommend this affordable classic from Amazon. The terry interior is ultra-absorbent and the waffle weave exterior simply screams luxury.

9. Ettitude Waffle Bathrobe, $99

Just like Ettitude's beloved sheet sets, its waffle bathrobes feature the brand's exclusive CleanBamboo fiber. It's free from harmful chemicals, extra gentle on delicate skin, uses 500 times less water, and produces 52% less CO2 than cotton.

10. Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Waffle Robe, $99

Last but certainly not least, we have these gorgeous robes from Pottery Barn. What makes them unique? You can add monogramming for a personal touch. If you prefer a thicker material, the retailer's Resort Robe is for you.

