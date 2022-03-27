Wearing Shoes in Your Home Increases Indoor Air Pollution, Says Scientists

Image Credit: Aleksandr Zubkov/Moment/GettyImages

For some people, wearing shoes inside the home is no big deal. After all, the shoes are only touching the floor, so there's no harm in the habit ... right? Well, according to scientists, bringing shoes inside your home can actually mess with indoor air quality.

In a recent article for The Conversation, environmental scientists Mark Patrick Taylor and Gabriel Filippelli explained why keeping shoes inside isn't a good idea. (For context, both Taylor and Filippelli study indoor contaminants, so they know a thing or two about this stuff.)

Basically, when you're outside, the bottom of your shoes pick up a lot of gross things. This includes substances like chemicals from lawns, toxins from asphalt roads, and drug-resistant germs. The last one is especially noteworthy if you work in a healthcare setting, where infectious pathogens are aplenty.

When you wear shoes indoors, you're simply spreading all those icky substances throughout your home. From there, these things can contaminate indoor air while exposing you to potentially harmful germs. It's not pretty, to say the least.

Health concerns aside, the habit can also make your floors look dirty. This is especially true if you have rugs or if your shoes are muddy or wet. As a result, you'll need to do more frequent cleanings, which is downright inconvenient.

All that being said, Taylor and Filippelli recommend going shoeless at home. Should you need some extra foot support, consider getting a pair of "indoor-only shoes" or investing in supportive slippers. This way, you can leave your outdoor footwear at the door, then slip into something comfy while protecting your indoor air quality.

Other ways to reduce indoor air pollution:

In addition to removing your shoes, here's what you can do to improve indoor air quality:

Use all-natural cleaning products

Regularly remove dust

Declutter as much as possible

Clean your fans and air conditioners

Use an air purifier

Open the windows

Here's to a healthier home!