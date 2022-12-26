25 High-Design Target Furniture and Decor Finds That Made Our Jaws Drop

By Erin Lassner December 26, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

As we're all well aware, Target is the perfect one-stop shop for pretty much anything and everything. Household essentials? Check. Groceries? You know it. Affordable clothing? The best. But want to take a wild guess as to what's our favorite category of all? Obviously, it's the home decor. But Target doesn't have just any old home section. The retailer spoils us with epic in-house brands, Target exclusives, and the most iconic collaborations with some of our favorite designers. So, what are you waiting for? Here are 25 high-design Target furniture and decor finds we just can't get enough of.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The 25 Most High-Design Target Finds

1. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Kessler Round Tufted Ottoman, $100

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The plush fabric contrasts perfectly with the sturdy wooden legs.

Advertisement

2. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Marble Taper Candle Holder, $20

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The fact that this stunning marble candle holder is just $20 is honestly mind-blowing.

Advertisement

3. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Mixed Material Dining Chairs (set of 2), $240

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add some comfort and style to your dining room or kitchen nook.

Advertisement

4. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Henrieville Console Table, $350

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

An ode to the classic apothecary cabinet in the best way possible.

Advertisement

5. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Footed Wood Serving Trivet, $24.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Breakfast has never looked so good.

Advertisement

6. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Ceramic Table Lamp With Knob, $65

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This hardy yet petite ceramic table lamp is just begging to be styled in your neutral living space.

Advertisement

7. CKK Home Decor Stonebriar Glass Bell Cloche With Rustic Wood and Metal Base, $22.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Vintage? Nope — Target!

Advertisement

8. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Arbon Coffee Table, $300

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The paint and texture of this table give the appearance of heavy-duty stone or concrete.

Advertisement

9. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Arched Metal Frame Wall Mirror, $39.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can never go wrong with an arched gold mirror.

Advertisement

10. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Hand-Knotted Ivory Rug, $300-$600

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

No one will believe this is from Target — literally no one.

11. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Maddalena Mushroom Stool, $100

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a little playfulness to your space with this cheeky yet refined mushroom-inspired stool.

12. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Pasadena Swivel Accent Chair, $300

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The list wouldn't be complete without a white bouclé chair.

13. Sullivans Bottle Vases (set of 3), $34.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Display in a trio or scatter them around your home for a little extra something-something.

14. Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket, $25

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Barefoot Dreams dupe, anyone?

15. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Palm on Blake Street Shower Curtain, $25

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This is giving White Lotus season one vibes.

16. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Emery Wood and Upholstered Bench With Straps, $190

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can't convince us that we haven't seen this bench at Pottery Barn.

17. Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Alberhill Velvet Accent Chair With Fringe, $360

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you love a little luxury and glam, this accent chair is calling your name.

18. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Fillmore Rope Ottoman, $130

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The intricate rope detailing won't go unnoticed.

19. Opalhouse Large Seagrass Pendant Light (With Energy Efficient Light Bulb), $250

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you've been dreaming of a seagrass pendant, this is your chance.

20. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Holly Sling Back Accent Chair, $300

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

There's something so effortlessly cool about a slingback chair.

21. Baylis & Harding Hand Wash Soap Oud Cedar and Amber, $5.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Can we interest you in this spot-on Aesop dupe?

22. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Vernon Velvet Loveseat, $550

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The curved sofa trend isn't going away anytime soon.

23. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Linden Modified Windsor Wood Counter Height Barstool, $115

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can't go wrong with a classic, and this Windsor barstool is just that.

24. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Slatted Wood Bathtub Tray, $27.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Bathtime just got 10 times better.

25. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Bluff Park Round Wood Coffee Table, $250

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This design is everywhere but for a whole lot more money.

amazon high-design dupes
36 Affordable Amazon Dupes for High-Design Decor and Furniture
by Pauline Lacsamana
midcentury modern modular sofa
22 High-Design Wayfair Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Right Now
by Erin Lassner
wooden candlesticks on shelf
15 High-Design Walmart Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Immediately
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy