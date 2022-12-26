25 High-Design Target Furniture and Decor Finds That Made Our Jaws Drop

As we're all well aware, Target is the perfect one-stop shop for pretty much anything and everything. Household essentials? Check. Groceries? You know it. Affordable clothing? The best. But want to take a wild guess as to what's our favorite category of all? Obviously, it's the home decor. But Target doesn't have just any old home section. The retailer spoils us with epic in-house brands, Target exclusives, and the most iconic collaborations with some of our favorite designers. So, what are you waiting for? Here are 25 high-design Target furniture and decor finds we just can't get enough of.

The 25 Most High-Design Target Finds

The plush fabric contrasts perfectly with the sturdy wooden legs.

The fact that this stunning marble candle holder is just $20 is honestly mind-blowing.

Add some comfort and style to your dining room or kitchen nook.

An ode to the classic apothecary cabinet in the best way possible.

Breakfast has never looked so good.

This hardy yet petite ceramic table lamp is just begging to be styled in your neutral living space.

Vintage? Nope — Target!

The paint and texture of this table give the appearance of heavy-duty stone or concrete.

You can never go wrong with an arched gold mirror.

No one will believe this is from Target — literally no one.

Add a little playfulness to your space with this cheeky yet refined mushroom-inspired stool.

The list wouldn't be complete without a white bouclé chair.

Display in a trio or scatter them around your home for a little extra something-something.

This is giving White Lotus season one vibes.

You can't convince us that we haven't seen this bench at Pottery Barn.

If you love a little luxury and glam, this accent chair is calling your name.

The intricate rope detailing won't go unnoticed.

If you've been dreaming of a seagrass pendant, this is your chance.

There's something so effortlessly cool about a slingback chair.

Can we interest you in this spot-on Aesop dupe?

The curved sofa trend isn't going away anytime soon.

You can't go wrong with a classic, and this Windsor barstool is just that.

Bathtime just got 10 times better.

This design is everywhere but for a whole lot more money.