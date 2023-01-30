This 'White Lotus' Actor's Home Actually Looks Like It Belongs on the Show

If we told you that one of the actors from season two of the acclaimed HBO series ‌The White Lotus‌ has outfitted their home in a way that looks straight out of Sicily itself, which cast member would come to mind? Would it be the deadpan Aubrey Plaza of ‌Parks and Recreation‌ fame? Or how about everyone's favorite and recent Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge?

Advertisement

As it turns out, the Renaissance era-inspired home in question belongs to Michael Imperioli, who plays the floundering Dominic Di Grasso in the series. Imperioli, who many originally know from his breakout role of Christopher Moltisanti on ‌The Sopranos,‌ has tapped into his Italian roots for the look and feel of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City, which was brought to life by his wife and interior designer, Victoria Imperioli.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‌Architectural Digest‌ has recently given us a look inside their lavish apartment, which the Imperiolis created around their extensive art collection. Michael shares that the apartment building was built in the 1920s, and was originally a "residential" hotel where guests would reside for lengthy stays. He and Victoria moved into the building recently, downsizing from their large family house in Santa Barbara, California, now that they're empty nesters.

Advertisement

There isn't a single piece of modern art in the apartment. Instead, the rooms are filled with Greco-Roman statues, antique oil-painted portraits, and tufted velvet furnishings. There's even a ceramic bust reminiscent of the Testa di Moro figurines from ‌The White Lotus‌ on a mantle, which Michael says was purchased from a shop in Sicily that was mentioned in the show itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The feeling of being in an apartment in ancient Sicily is interrupted only by the stunning view of the New York skyline through the building's large windows.

"For me it's transporting," Michael says of his beautiful home. "Something about that is comforting."

Advertisement