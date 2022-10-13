Crate & Barrel's New Eames Collection Was Not Designed by Who You Think

By Anna Gragert October 13, 2022
Crate & Barrel just released a brand new Eames collection, but it has nothing to do with the two Eames who immediately come to mind. Instead, this line is in partnership with Lucia Eames, the only child of Charles Eames, who was mothered by his first wife, Catherine Woermann.

The Lucia Eames Collection celebrates the artist's love of nature and joyful symbols with decor, tableware, and textiles. In the line showcasing hearts, doves, and comets, you can also find holiday decor, including ornaments and a menorah based on a sketch that was found in Eames' archives.

Since Eames passed at age 83 in 2014, these wares weren't actually designed by her. Instead, they were inspired by her sketches and past creations. The Picado Metal Taper Candle Holders, for instance, were developed based on paper sculptures Eames had once produced. Within these pieces, you can see that Lucia Eames developed her own style completely separate from that of her father's iconic work.

1. Star Dance Cutout Black Double Old-Fashioned Glass, $14.95

2. Lovebirds Black Metal Candelabra, $99.95

3. Stainless Steel Menorah, $79.95

4. Celebratory Accents Gold-Dipped Porcelain Christmas Ornaments (set of 8), $119

5. Embroidered White Organic Cotton Cocktail Napkins (set of 4), $19.95

6. Soaring Dove Organic Cotton Patchwork Quilted Standard Pillow Sham, $59.95

7. Picado Metal Taper Candle Holders, $59.95-$79.95

