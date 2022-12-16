Frank Lloyd Wright's Stunning California Farm Is Now on the Market

The name Frank Lloyd Wright is synonymous with architectural excellence. In his 70-year career, the Prairie School style pioneer and midcentury modern master designed over 1,000 structures across the United States. One of his last buildings, The Fawcett Farm in Los Banos, California, has just been put on the market by Crosby Doe Associates.

Recently featured in a list of Top 10 Celebrity and Spectacular Homes, the Fawcett Farm was built posthumously in 1961 just after Wright's death in 1959. Its original owners, Stanford football star Buck Fawcett and his wife, completed the project themselves based off of Wright's plans. It has since been preserved and restored in consultation with Frank's grandson, Eric Lloyd Wright, who followed in his grandfather's footsteps by becoming an architect. Now, the stunning house is available for purchase at $4.25 million.

The Fawcett Farm is known as a "Usonian" home, which is a term Frank coined to describe America's architectural landscape. It's one of 60 single-family homes the architect built at the end of his career, which combine elements of midcentury modernism with Wright's signature Prairie School design.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot marvel features a geometric motif throughout, as seen within walls of glass accented by hardwood frames. The house has a flat roof design that's a classic characteristic of Wright's Prairie School, adorned with overarching eaves. The interior sees an open floor plan connecting the living, dining, and family areas that are filled with traditional wooden pieces including cabinets, shelving, and seating. The living room, family room, and master bedroom each come equipped with a fireplace as well.

Situated within an idyllic pastoral landscape, the home has panoramic views of mountain vistas through its many floor-to-ceiling windows. Meanwhile, the grounds boast a recessed pool and patio, palm trees, stone walkways, a Japanese garden, and a koi pond with a waterfall. A detached workshop and a small museum complete the breathtaking estate.

It's not every day a home designed by America's most famous architect hits the market. You're going to want to see this for yourself.