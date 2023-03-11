The 6 Coolest Frank Lloyd Wright Homes Across the U.S.

The name Frank Lloyd Wright is synonymous with architectural splendor. In a career spanning 70 years, the American luminary designed over 1,000 structures, leaving an indelible mark on the architectural movements of the 20th century in the process. Wright pioneered the Prairie School movement, a style dominant in America's Midwest that's informed by horizontal lines, overhanging eaves, and other design elements that nod to the arts and crafts movement.

Wright's designs appear all over the country, with many in his home state of Wisconsin, and he also spent a stint designing in Japan, leaving his mark most notably with the Imperial Hotel (1923). While Wright's cache of work encompasses an embarrassment of riches, we've selected six of the coolest Frank Lloyd Wright houses.

1. Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania (1937)

The aptly named Fallingwater was constructed over a 10-meter waterfall in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania. It's widely considered one of the best examples of Wright's signature organic architecture style and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1976.

2. Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona (1937)

Formerly Wright's winter home and studio, Taliesin West is now the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The house is where Wright hosted his famed Taliesin Fellowship, which facilitated a community of apprentices and their families to live, work, and study with Wright. He continued to add to Taliesin West throughout his life with help from his many students over the years.

3. Wingspread in Wind Point, Wisconsin (1939)

Wright built Wingspread for Herbert Fisk Johnson Jr., the president of S.C. Johnson at the time, and it now serves as a conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. The sprawling, pinwheel-inspired structure has a central dome-shaped hub from which four arms extend, composing four separate wings: the parents' wing, children's wing, service wing, and guest wing. Wingspread is considered to be the last of Wright's famous Prairie School-inspired designs.

4. The Ennis House in Los Angeles, California (1924)

The Ennis House is the fourth and largest of Wright's textile block designs, built on the heels of La Miniatura, the Storer House, and the Freeman House, all of which are in the Los Angeles area. These houses were constructed primarily of interlocking concrete blocks inspired by ancient Mayan temples.

5. Circular Sun House in Phoenix, Arizona (1967)

Also known as the Norman Lykes House, this was Wright's last residential design. He designed the house to blend into the curves of the surrounding desert mountain, and it's one of only 14 circular homes he created. The Circular Sun House is on the market right now, in fact, listed at $8,950,000.

6. Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, California (1921)

Also on the east side of Los Angeles is the Hollyhock House, right on Hollywood Boulevard. The Hollyhock House was originally occupied by oil heiress Aline Barnsdall but is now the crowning jewel of Barnsdall Art Park. Like the Ennis House, the Hollyhock House was conceived in the Mayan Revival architectural style, featuring indoor-outdoor spaces arranged around a central courtyard.

