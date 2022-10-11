Get Your Holiday Shopping Done During the Prime Early Access Sale With These 18 Gift-Worthy Steals

By Erin Lassner October 11, 2022
Whether we'd like to admit it or not, the holiday season is inching closer by the day. And what better time to get a head start on gift shopping than during Amazon's most epic sale of the year? Beat the Black Friday rush and score jaw-dropping low prices on gifts for everybody, from the home cook to the little ones in your life. We sifted through the chaos and present you with what we believe will be the best gifts of the season.

Video of the Day

Gifts for Music Lovers

1. JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95 $21.95

This ultra-affordable speaker boasts 4.7/5 stars and over 27,000 reviews on Amazon.

2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $149.95 $99.95

You simply can't go wrong with a classic pair of Beats.

Gifts for Wine Lovers

3. CamelBak Horizon Wine Tumbler, $25 $17.50

Roadie soadie, anyone?

4. CamelBak Horizon 25-Ounce Wine Bottle, $30 $20.99

Or take the whole bottle to go.

Gifts for Home Chefs

5. Revolution InstaGLO R180 Touchscreen Toaster, $349 $249

Bring major joy with this TikTok-famous touchscreen toaster.

6. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $129.99 $79.99

For any of your loved ones who have somehow missed the air fryer train.

7. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $159.95 $99.99

Soda has never been so fun.

8. Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet With Cast Iron Lid, $29.99 $9.49

Gift a beautiful cast iron for under $10.

Gifts for Kids

9. Monopoly: Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Edition, $44.99 $25.99

Get ready to play this year after year.

10. Smartivity Pinball Machine STEM Learning Toy, $42.99 $26.99

Learning toys are all the rage right now, and this one is epic.

11. Melissa & Doug Food Fun Combine & Dine Dinners, $42.99 $15.39

This make-believe food will give the little ones hours of play time.

Gifts for Relaxation

12. Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, $169 $99

Weighted blankets, ftw.

13. R+Co Dark Waves Candle, $55 $38.50

Candles are for sure a top-five favorite gift.

14. Royal Craft Wood Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy, $54.97 $21.97

Everyone knows someone who's addicted to taking baths.

Gifts for the Tech Savvy

15. Furbo 360° Dog Camera, $210 $147

For the pet lover in your life.

16. Samsung Galaxy 4 Smartwatch, $349.99 $219.99

Spoil your loved one with this cult classic.

Gifts for DIYers

17. DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit, $159 $99

A classic for the home improver.

18. Workpro Cordless Drill Driver and Home Tool Kit, $79.99 $55.99

Think about it ... this gift will totally benefit you in the long run. Say goodbye to hanging your own photos forever.

