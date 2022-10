Get Your Holiday Shopping Done During the Prime Early Access Sale With These 18 Gift-Worthy Steals

Whether we'd like to admit it or not, the holiday season is inching closer by the day. And what better time to get a head start on gift shopping than during Amazon's most epic sale of the year? Beat the Black Friday rush and score jaw-dropping low prices on gifts for everybody, from the home cook to the little ones in your life. We sifted through the chaos and present you with what we believe will be the best gifts of the season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Gifts for Music Lovers

This ultra-affordable speaker boasts 4.7/5 stars and over 27,000 reviews on Amazon.

Advertisement

You simply can't go wrong with a classic pair of Beats.

Advertisement

Gifts for Wine Lovers

Roadie soadie, anyone?

Advertisement

Or take the whole bottle to go.

Advertisement

Gifts for Home Chefs

Bring major joy with this TikTok-famous touchscreen toaster.

Advertisement

For any of your loved ones who have somehow missed the air fryer train.

Advertisement

Soda has never been so fun.

Advertisement

Gift a beautiful cast iron for under $10.

Gifts for Kids

Get ready to play this year after year.

Learning toys are all the rage right now, and this one is epic.

This make-believe food will give the little ones hours of play time.

Gifts for Relaxation

Candles are for sure a top-five favorite gift.

Everyone knows someone who's addicted to taking baths.

Gifts for the Tech Savvy

For the pet lover in your life.

Spoil your loved one with this cult classic.

Gifts for DIYers

A classic for the home improver.

Think about it ... this gift will totally benefit you in the long run. Say goodbye to hanging your own photos forever.