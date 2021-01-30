The Best Weighted Blankets on Amazon Under $100

If you've been wanting to invest in a weighted blanket but have hesitated due to their generally hefty price tags, look no further. Whether you run hot or cold, and regardless of the size of your bed, we've rounded up an array of options for every sleeper — all of which come highly reviewed by customers on Amazon, too. Pro tip: Experts recommend choosing a blanket that's about 10% of your body weight for the most restful, deep sleep.

Best Overall

This weighted blanket comes in 15 sizes and weights and a whopping 30 colors and patterns sure to satisfy all ages and decor styles. It's filled with glass beads and broken into small compartments to keep them evenly distributed. Plus, with more than 40,000 positive reviews, you know it's a crowd-pleaser.

Best Faux Fur

If you're in search of a fashion-meets-function pick, look no further. This fuzzy pick comes in four colors if this blush pink is a bit too bold for you, but we love that it acts as a statement throw on a bed or sofa. It also comes in two sizes and two weights so you can customize to your needs.

Best Cooling

The Syrinx blanket is designed with a layer of cooling beads and a breathable fabric intended to keep you as cool as possible, so it's the perfect option for hot sleepers. It has six layers, a quilted technology that will hold the glass beads perfectly in place, and comes in nine weights and three colors.

Best for All Weather

This blanket comes in a variety of weights and five different neutral colors, but what we love best is that it also comes with two duvet cover options: a Minky plush one for warmth and a Coolmax fabric cover for those that tend to sleep hot. Plus, both covers have a zipper enclosure so they're easy to remove for cleaning.

Best Value

This weighted blanket may not look particularly innovative or different, but as one of the top-rated picks on Amazon — with nearly 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating — and priced at less than $40, it can't be left off this list. It comes in four different sizes and seven weight varieties, so you can hand-select exactly what you need.

Best King Size

With a 4.7-star rating and almost 40,000 reviews, the Quility Weighted Blanket should be on your radar if you don't mind getting close to that $100 budget. This 15-pound, king size blanket is so big that it has both you and your bed covered. It has a super soft cover that's removable and machine washable for easy cleaning.