The Best Weighted Blankets on Amazon Under $100

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  October 7, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you've been wanting to invest in a weighted blanket but have hesitated due to their generally hefty price tags, look no further. Whether you run hot or cold, and regardless of the size of your bed, we've rounded up an array of options for every sleeper — all of which come highly reviewed by customers on Amazon, too. Pro tip: Experts recommend choosing a blanket that's about 10% of your body weight for the most restful, deep sleep.

Advertisement

Ready to sleep tight? Scroll down to see the best weighted blankets you can get on a budget from Amazon.

Best Overall

The YnM Weighted Blanket comes in 33 colors and weights of 5 pounds to 30 pounds. It has a unique seven-layer design made from breathable materials for temperature control. Additionally, the blanket's premium glass beads contour to your body for maximum comfort.

AMAZON

YnM Weighted Blanket (15 pounds)

$59.90

This weighted blanket comes in 15 sizes and weights and a whopping 30 colors and patterns sure to satisfy all ages and decor styles. It's filled with glass beads and broken into small compartments to keep them evenly distributed. Plus, with more than 40,000 positive reviews, you know it's a crowd-pleaser.

Best Faux Fur

This stylish weighted blanket is an accent piece you'll want to put on display. Whether it's with the faux fur or sherpa side facing up, you can drape the blanket over your sofa or bed for a cozy touch. The Buzio Faux Fur Weighted Blanket comes in five colors and in weights from 12 pounds to 20 pounds.

AMAZON

Buzio Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

$58.21

If you're in search of a fashion-meets-function pick, look no further. This fuzzy pick comes in four colors if this blush pink is a bit too bold for you, but we love that it acts as a statement throw on a bed or sofa. It also comes in two sizes and two weights so you can customize to your needs.

Best Cooling

If you tend to get warm in the middle of the night, try the Syrinx Adult Weighted Blanket. The 15-pound blanket is made from layers of breathable fabric and with an "updated quilting technology," allows the glass beads to disperse evenly.

AMAZON

Syrinx Adult Weighted Blanket (20 pounds)

$59.90

The Syrinx blanket is designed with a layer of cooling beads and a breathable fabric intended to keep you as cool as possible, so it's the perfect option for hot sleepers. It has six layers, a quilted technology that will hold the glass beads perfectly in place, and comes in nine weights and three colors.

Best for All Weather

No need to swap out your blanket in between seasons — the Degrees Of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket comes with two covers, making it ideal for hot and cold sleepers. One duvet cover is more plush for warmth, while the other is made from a cooling fabric. Additionally, this 12-pound blanket has micro glass beads that will contour to any body shape or size.

AMAZON

Degrees Of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket (12 pounds)

$61.99

This blanket comes in a variety of weights and five different neutral colors, but what we love best is that it also comes with two duvet cover options: a Minky plush one for warmth and a Coolmax fabric cover for those that tend to sleep hot. Plus, both covers have a zipper enclosure so they're easy to remove for cleaning.

Best Value

At less than $40, the Waowoo Weighted Blanket is a great option for anyone looking for an extra affordable and highly-praised blanket. This queen size blanket weights 15 pounds and premium glass beads stored in smaller pockets to ensure they're evenly distributed.

AMAZON

Waowoo Weighted Blanket (15 pounds)

$39.99

This weighted blanket may not look particularly innovative or different, but as one of the top-rated picks on Amazon — with nearly 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating — and priced at less than $40, it can't be left off this list. It comes in four different sizes and seven weight varieties, so you can hand-select exactly what you need.

Best King Size

The Quility Weighted Blanket is a large, king size option that ranges in weight from 5 pounds to 30 pounds. This cotton blanket has a polyester cover that's removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. Plus, the blanket features glass beads that can not only warm you up but cool you down, all while distributing even pressure.

AMAZON

Quility Weighted Blanket (15 pounds)

$89.99

With a 4.7-star rating and almost 40,000 reviews, the Quility Weighted Blanket should be on your radar if you don't mind getting close to that $100 budget. This 15-pound, king size blanket is so big that it has both you and your bed covered. It has a super soft cover that's removable and machine washable for easy cleaning.

Beauty products for face massage in nature with shadows..
The Best Face Rollers on Amazon
by Erin Lassner
best robot vacuums on amazon
The Best Robot Vacuums on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana
Burning candles and air reed freshener on table indoors, space for text
The Best Candles to Buy on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy