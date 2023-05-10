15 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive In Time for Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day only a few days away, there's a major time crunch for scoring a last-minute gift that moms and mother figures in your life will actually enjoy. But thanks to Amazon (specifically Amazon Prime's two-day shipping), there are plenty of Mother's Day gifts you can buy that will still make the cut in time for the holiday. Shop our favorite last-minute Amazon Mother's Day gifts below and find even more on Amazon's Mother's Day storefront.

15 Amazon Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Make drinking wine instantly better by swapping out bland wine glasses with a colorful glassware set.

From playing music to setting timers during meal prep, an Echo Dot with Alexa can benefit any busy mom.

Is there anything better than a massive, cozy blanket?

Brighten up any kitchen with this adorable flower cocotte and ramekin set.

Help your mom relax after a long day with a neck and back massager.

This stunning tumbler is perfect for moms on the go (or anyone who wants to sip out of a chic glass).

This LEGO set is great for crafty moms and can double as decor.

You can't go wrong with a sweet treat for Mother's Day.

For the mom who loves to take their time with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Turn any bathroom into a spa with this bath bomb set.

Nothing says luxury like a silk pillowcase.

If your mom loves to travel, try one of our favorite Beis weekender bag dupes.

Perfect for pet moms who want to keep an eye on their furbaby.

Linen sheets can be pricey, but this $100 set from Amazon is a total steal.

Nothing says "I love you" more than a gift that will help make your mom's life easier, and cutting back on any household chore is a major win.

