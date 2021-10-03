These 17 Pet Costumes Will Win Halloween

By Pauline Lacsamana October 3, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Spooky season is officially here! After you're done breaking out the Halloween decor — from larger-than-life inflatables to trendy pastel decorations — it's time to get your pet in on the Halloween spirit. Whether you have a dog, cat, or guinea pig, check out 17 absolutely adorable pet Halloween costumes to buy, below.

Advertisement

1. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Squirrel Pirate Rider Dog and Cat Costume, $10

Target's Hyde & EEK! Boutique is a total goldmine for all things Halloween, this costume included. It's perfect for pets that don't tolerate full-on costumes but don't mind wearing a harness. It's also available as a dragon.

2. California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog and Cat Costume, $19.99

This costume will deliver nothing but joy this Halloween.

3. Frisco Happy Cow Dog and Cat Costume, $15.99

Don't have a cow; dress your pet like one instead.

4. Malier Bat Wings Halloween Cat and Dog Costume, $8.99-$9.99

Try this batwing costume to transform your pet into an adorably spooky creature of the night.

Advertisement

5. Frisco Chef Guinea Pig Costume Hat, $5.69

Yes, there are costumes for guinea pigs, too! This option is as good as a five-star restaurant.

6. Loges and Lily 90s Inspired Pet Costume, $8.99-$15.99

Turn your pets into snuggly Beanie Babies with these quick and easy costumes.

7. Frisco Sea Turtle Dog and Cat Costume, $14.99

A furry sea turtle? Sign us up.

8. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Giraffe Hat Cat Costume, $5

Is there really anything cuter than a cat with a giraffe hat?

9. Waffle Stash Meow Bucks Costume, $14.50-$16

Advertisement

Your pet can tap into their inner paw-rista with this "meow bucks" costume.

10. Rubie's Puppy Latte Pet Costume, $18.99

Talk about a puppaccino. If you're lucky enough to have two pets, pair this with the "meow bucks" costume for the ultimate couple's costume.

11. Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog and Cat Costume, $22.99

Go Jurassic Park this Halloween with a dinosaur costume made for cats and dogs.

12. Frisco Bumble Guinea Pig Costume, $8.54

Your guinea pig will be the buzz of the town with this bee getup.

13. Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog and Cat Costume, $15.99-$17.99

Advertisement

Turn your pet into a sweet grandma this Halloween.

14. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Hot Dog with LED Dog Costume, $15

Dress your pup up as the hot dog they are with this Halloween costume.

15. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Dog Costume, $15.99

Dress your fur child up as The Child from ​The Mandalorian​ as an instant win for any pet Halloween costume contest.

16. Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog and Cat Costume, $15.99-$17.99

This werewolf costume will make you believe in things that go "woof" in the night.

17. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Royal Crown Cat Costume, $5

Fit for a king or queen, this crown hat will make your cat look like royalty.

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy