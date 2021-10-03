These 17 Pet Costumes Will Win Halloween

Spooky season is officially here! After you're done breaking out the Halloween decor — from larger-than-life inflatables to trendy pastel decorations — it's time to get your pet in on the Halloween spirit. Whether you have a dog, cat, or guinea pig, check out 17 absolutely adorable pet Halloween costumes to buy, below.

Target's Hyde & EEK! Boutique is a total goldmine for all things Halloween, this costume included. It's perfect for pets that don't tolerate full-on costumes but don't mind wearing a harness. It's also available as a dragon.

This costume will deliver nothing but joy this Halloween.

Don't have a cow; dress your pet like one instead.

Try this batwing costume to transform your pet into an adorably spooky creature of the night.

Yes, there are costumes for guinea pigs, too! This option is as good as a five-star restaurant.

Turn your pets into snuggly Beanie Babies with these quick and easy costumes.

A furry sea turtle? Sign us up.

Is there really anything cuter than a cat with a giraffe hat?

Your pet can tap into their inner paw-rista with this "meow bucks" costume.

Talk about a puppaccino. If you're lucky enough to have two pets, pair this with the "meow bucks" costume for the ultimate couple's costume.

Go Jurassic Park this Halloween with a dinosaur costume made for cats and dogs.

Your guinea pig will be the buzz of the town with this bee getup.

Turn your pet into a sweet grandma this Halloween.

Dress your pup up as the hot dog they are with this Halloween costume.

Dress your fur child up as The Child from ​The Mandalorian​ as an instant win for any pet Halloween costume contest.

This werewolf costume will make you believe in things that go "woof" in the night.

Fit for a king or queen, this crown hat will make your cat look like royalty.