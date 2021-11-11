20 Meow-iday Gifts for the Feline in Your Life

By Erin Lassner November 11, 2021
Our cats are our children, so they certainly deserve a little something something under the tree. And let's face it: Even though they've been a little (or a lot) naughty, we can cut them some slack. From purr-ty home accessories to paw-some toys, your kitten will be the most fur-tunate pet around. Paw-done our claw-ful puns.

1. Le Creuset Pet Collection Pet Bowl, $25-$35

One of our all-time favorite brands is now catering to our fur babies, and we are beyond here for it.

2. Design House Boutique Cat Window Perch, $89-$119

How stinking cute is this? Select between felt, plush, and genuine sheepskin lining, or opt for a simple pinewood base.

3. Blink Things Hand Stamped Custom Pet ID Tags in Solid Brass, $20

Your cat is about to be extremely hip.

4. Myzoo Spaceship Gamma, $134.99

Simulate space travel with this cat pod out of a sci-fi novel. The cutest alien we've ever seen.

5. Bangcool Christmas Plush Catnip Toys (set of 3), $9

Get the whole house into the holiday spirit with these cute catnip friends.

6. Preppy Owl Collar Co Rosa Peach Cat Collar, $16-$17

This pretty floral collar (with the option of including a bell) will give your furry friend a fashionable upgrade.

7. Litter-Robot 3 Connect, $549

The Litter-Robot is a gift for you just as much as it's a gift for your pet. Pricey but life-changing.

8. Suck UK DJ Deck Cat Scratching Mat, $26.99

Please make room for DJ Little Paws because she is here to have a good time. A scratcher with a turntable — need we say more?

9. Rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash for Walking, $13.98-$16.98

Give your kitty the gift of adventure.

10. Miaustore Designs Cat Grass Cup and Water Fountain, $35.90

Cats love drinking from moving water. This fountain will keep them hydrated, healthy, and happy.

11. Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box, $699

This is the most design-forward litter box we've ever seen. Inspired by midcentury modern style, it's a luxe present for your feline companion.

12. Necoichi Portable Stress Free Cage and Litter Box Set, $49.99

Your kitties will travel in comfort and style with this carrier and cat hotel combo. It comes with a portable litter box for when you're on the go, but this hangout can also be your cat's chilling spot in the house.

13. Henkelion Cat Backpack, $39.99

"Oh hiiiiii!"

14. Italic Avocado Pet Bed, $25

Avocado toast-y and cozy.

15. Jonathan Adler Now House Mint Terrazzo Duo Bowl, $13.57

This bowl is as practical as it is adorable. The removable anti-skid silicone sleeve keeps the bowl in place. Plus, it serves as a lid for on-the-go wet or dry food.

16. Yamazaki Home Modern Pet Bowl Stand, $35

Maybe your cat is more of a minimalist when it comes to pets bowls. We respect that, tbh, and so do these chic pet bowls and stands.

17. Catsy Home Cat Perch and Steps, $96-$130.40

Customize your cat's setup with this sleek perch and step duo. Select between light and dark wood, your cushion cover, and if you'd like the steps to be wrapped in jute rope.

18. PAWZ Road Cat Tunnel, $19.99

Keep your curious cat occupied with this lovely tunnel in a cool gray hue. It's also meant to be folded down when not in use, so it doesn't disrupt your space's aesthetics.

19. Adriene's Choice Luxury Pet Carrier, $49.99

Your little one's about to live the life of luxury in this designer-inspired carrier.

20. White Rainbow Ceramics Pet Bowl Set, $70

Fit your pets into your home's aesthetic with these hand thrown and hand-painted ceramic food and water bowls.

