8 Ways to Hide Your Cat's Litter Box for Every Decor Style

The one thing that speaks against getting a cat in an apartment is figuring out what to do with the litter box. When there's no laundry room to speak of and only an itty-bitty bathroom available, there just aren't really any options left — or so you may think. But actually, litter box furniture is a thing, and it can be placed pretty much anywhere while still looking nice. Just maybe invest in some odor-neutralizing cat litter, okay?
Below are eight litter box enclosures for every home decor style that will fool even the nosiest of guests.
Bring the warm farmhouse vibes to your pet's area too.
Sleek and simple, this litter box enclosure comes in three color combinations and will effortlessly fit in any space.
This weathered wood finish screams rustic, vintage design.
Keep it cool with this affordable pick.
Traditional: Yaheetech Cat Litter Box Enclosure, $122.99
Kitties love traditional wood paneling too.
A favorite on the list, this litter box holder is easily mistaken for a regular piece of furniture.
Midcentury Modern: Tucker Murphy Pet Mize Litter Box Enclosure, $148.92
You know we love a midcentury modern moment.
Spoil your fur baby with this oversize, coastal credenza.