8 Ways to Hide Your Cat's Litter Box for Every Decor Style

The one thing that speaks against getting a cat in an apartment is figuring out what to do with the litter box. When there's no laundry room to speak of and only an itty-bitty bathroom available, there just aren't really any options left — or so you may think. But actually, litter box furniture is a thing, and it can be placed pretty much anywhere while still looking nice. Just maybe invest in some odor-neutralizing cat litter, okay?