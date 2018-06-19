8 Ways to Hide Your Cat's Litter Box for Every Decor Style

By Erin Lassner Updated April 24, 2022
The one thing that speaks against getting a cat in an apartment is figuring out what to do with the litter box. When there's no laundry room to speak of and only an itty-bitty bathroom available, there just aren't really any options left — or so you may think. But actually, litter box furniture is a thing, and it can be placed pretty much anywhere while still looking nice. Just maybe invest in some odor-neutralizing cat litter, okay?

Below are eight litter box enclosures for every home decor style that will fool even the nosiest of guests.

Farmhouse: Longshore Tides Anouk Litter Box Enclosure, $166.30

Bring the warm farmhouse vibes to your pet's area too.

Modern: Tucker Murphy Pet Rinaldi Litter Box Enclosure, $149

Sleek and simple, this litter box enclosure comes in three color combinations and will effortlessly fit in any space.

Rustic: Archie & Oscar Rustic Brown Lohmann Litter Box Enclosure, $97.99

This weathered wood finish screams rustic, vintage design.

Minimalist: Baxton Studio Jasper Oak Finished Litter Box Cover, $86.94

Keep it cool with this affordable pick.

Traditional: Yaheetech Cat Litter Box Enclosure, $122.99

Kitties love traditional wood paneling too.

Scandinavian: Zipcode Design Gusman Wood Litter Box Enclosure, $229.99

A favorite on the list, this litter box holder is easily mistaken for a regular piece of furniture.

Midcentury Modern: Tucker Murphy Pet Mize Litter Box Enclosure, $148.92

You know we love a midcentury modern moment.

Coastal: Litter-Robot by Whisker Coastal Credenza, $499

Spoil your fur baby with this oversize, coastal credenza.

