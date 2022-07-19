The Best Modern Cat Furniture Perfect for Design Lovers

By Pauline Lacsamana July 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
As any pet parent can attest, we do a lot for our furry friends, including buying pet furniture that isn't exactly design-forward. But as you can imagine, there's plenty of modern cat furniture out there; you just have to dig. And we did all of that for you by rounding up the best cat furniture you can find online.

Trust us when we say that the only thing cuter than these picks might be your cat lounging on them. From wall-mounted shelves to sleek cat condos, these are our top stylish cat furniture finds.

The Best Modern Cat Furniture

1. Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower, $499-$649

Available in two heights, this sleek cat tower has a slatted design and faux shearling top for maximum comfort and style.

2. Tucker Murphy Pet 52-Inch Tavion Multi-level Cat Tree, $172.35

Inspired by the movie ​Castle in the Sky​, this chic multi-level cat tree is perfect for felines of all sizes.

3. Archie & Oscar Zamora 61-Inch Marciano Cat Tree Condo, $119.99

This modern cat tree is perfect for living rooms and minimalists who want their cat furniture to blend in seamlessly with their decor.

4. HomeGoods Woven Stationary Cat Chair, $69.99

This HomeGoods find is a must for cat lovers who like a boho-chic vibe.

5. The Mau Store 73-Inch Wood Cat Tree Tower, $389

Between the four spacious cat perches and a minimalist design, this cat tree is a home decor lover's dream. Plus, the brand donates 5% of proceeds to animal welfare and environmental conservation organizations and plants a new tree with every purchase.

6. Happy & Polly Crown Cat Tree, $699.99

Perfect for big cats, small cats, and everything in between, this pick features cat scratching posts, a cubby, a hammock, and multiple perches, making it the ultimate hangout spot.

7. Archie & Oscar Algonquin 60-Inch Modern Folding Cat Tree, $220.80

If you have a small space, there's still hope for cat furniture with a modern look. This cat tree folds, so you can easily assemble it or break it down, whether you're traveling or need to make extra room for guests.

8. Pottery Barn Rattan Frame Pet Bed With Cushion, $299

This rattan pet bed looks like a mini version of a boho-style daybed that we'd buy for ourselves.

9. Live In Ideals Cat House, $520

This cat house was an Etsy Design Award finalist in 2022 and we can totally see why. It has three spaces for your cat to lounge, nap, or play, and has a slatted and modern design.

10. Sam's Pets Becky 39-in Single Rest Bookshelf With Drawer and Cat Tree, $169.07

We love multifunctional furniture, and this option is one of them. It's a bookshelf and cat tree (complete with a faux fur mat) with multiple sections you can make cozy for your cat or use for decor. There's also concealed storage space in the bottom that you can use for everything from cat toys to treats.

11. Purr Fur PL Cat House, $232.19

This cat house is a match made in heaven for midcentury modern loving cat parents. It has tapered legs and an espresso brown finish that's not only stylish but can also be used as an end table.

12. Pets So Good Brown Linden Pet Day Bed, $540

Great for cats and dogs, this pet day bed has water-resistant cushions and a birchwood frame, covering both style and functionality.

13. Made4Pets Cat Tree Modern Cat Tower, $159.99

Can you believe you can buy this elegant cat tree on Amazon? It has a cat castle at the top with a clear bowl for the cutest views and has carpeted steps and hideout spots. Consider this the ultimate jungle gym for cats.

14. Happy & Polly Wonderland Cat Tree, $149.99

Introduce sweet pastels into your space with this adorable cat tree from Happy & Polly.

15. Tangkula Modern Wood Cat Tree, $209.99

Swap out your typical cat tree for this pick with six layers of wood, sisal, and cushion territory for your feline friend to roam.

16. Design House Boutique Cat Window Perch, $79-$109

Stable, stylish, and easy to install, this perch is something your cat will love.

17. T.J.Maxx Macrame Round Cat Hammock With Cushion, $39.99

This hanging pet bed has a stunning macrame design with beaded accents that will look absolutely dreamy in your home.

18. Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered, Real Wood Cat Tree and Condo, $178.80

Brighten up your space with this cat tree covered in plush light blue fabric and cream-colored sisal rope.

19. If Cats Can Fly Bubble Cat Shelves With Steps, $173.12-$200.32

Here's another small space-friendly pick that's unique and well designed.

20. Happy & Polly 2-in-1 Round Stool Cat Bed, $169.99

This pet bed doubles as an ottoman and is something both you and your cat can enjoy.

21. KBSPETS Wood Floral Cat Tree, $288.89

Bring natural elements indoors with this handcrafted cat tree topped with flower-shaped and cushioned perches.

22. The Refined Feline 62-Inch Cat Tree, $351.04

This beautiful cat tree looks like a bookcase from afar but has geometric shelving compete with removable sisal and faux fur cushions.

23. The Mau Store Velvety Cat Bed, $79

Give your cat a velvety, modern oasis when you buy this handmade cat bed.

24. Pottery Barn 3-in-1 Pet Bed, $149-$249

If you love the look of bouclé chairs, get your cat a matching one with this faux sherpa design with a similar soft texture.

25. Tommy Bahama 30-Inch Teardrop Swinging Pet Bed With Cushion, $69.99

This egg-shaped design gives modern pet beds a whole new meaning.

26. MCombo Gray 44-Inch Solid Wood Indoor Cat Condo, $185.99

Crafted from solid wood, this sturdy design features three levels for your cat to explore and relax on.

27. Sam's Pets 18-Inch Cat Tree, $81

With a luxe interior and exterior lined with faux fur, this cat tree will turn into your pet's favorite hangout spot.

28. Archie & Oscar 49-Inch Dexter Cat Tree, $154.49

Made from premium (and some recyclable) materials, this cat tree is ideal for anyone who needs a mid-size design that won't take up too much space.

29. Happy & Polly Moonlight Cat Tree, $89.99-$199.99

If you're looking for a colorful and magical piece of decor for your home and your cat, this cat tree from Happy & Polly is a must. It's also available in a few different design variations to match your needs, whether you have a small space or have multiple cats.

30. Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed, $299

We're loving this gorgeous cat cave design with a cozy interior and brass finish base.

31. Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed, $36.07

Need a budget-friendly cat bed? Try this modern find from Chewy.

32. Tucker Murphy Pet Cat Condo, $269.99

This cat condo from Wayfair looks like a midcentury modern playhouse. It has an open design on the top and a private hideaway at the bottom, giving your pet a few options to relax in style.

33. Petguin Modern Cat Furniture, $109-$299

Made from sustainable materials, this cat tree has three levels and condos for your pet to choose from.

34. Happy & Polly Three Flower Cat Tree, $199.99

Is there anything more adorable than your cat lounging on a plush flower bed?

35. Tucker Murphy Pet 30-Inch Malachy Cat Tree, $59.99

Ideal for one-cat households or apartments, this multi-level cat tree has two platforms and a cozy condo for long, luxurious cat naps.

