13 Epic HomeGoods Summer Finds Under $25

Does anyone else feel the need to redecorate the second a new season starts? As soon as Memorial Day hits, we're itching to fill our homes with outdoor-approved glassware, pops of colorful pillows, and decor that matches our mood. If you're hoping to do all of that without spending too much, these perfect-for-summer finds at HomeGoods are for you. Not only does every pick scream "It's finally warm outside!" but they also all clock in at less than $25. Scroll down for our favorite summer finds at HomeGoods.

A modern take on the classic palm print — perfect for seating both indoor and outdoor.

Science shows that you're more likely to remember to water your plants if you have a cute watering can (don't fact-check us on that).

Create ambient lighting instantly with these bamboo hurricane lanterns. They also come in natural rattan.

Placemats are a great way to dress up a tablescape on the cheap.

A glass that instantly puts a smile on your face? We'll take four.

One part festive, two parts cozy.

The beaded embellishments on this pillow are so gorg, no one will believe you got it for less than $20.

Perfect to house your weekly hydrangeas.

If you're channeling a coastal grandmother vibe with a touch of the Italian countryside, this faux lemon plant will do just the trick.

An eight-piece dinnerware set for less than $20? Say no more.

Peonies that never die are our favorite type.

This simple and sunny throw pillow will work all year round in your yellow living room.

Sure, you may not ​need​ a seasonal bathmat, but this one is so sweet it's hard to pass up.