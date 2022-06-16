13 Epic HomeGoods Summer Finds Under $25

By Katie Maguire June 16, 2022
Does anyone else feel the need to redecorate the second a new season starts? As soon as Memorial Day hits, we're itching to fill our homes with outdoor-approved glassware, pops of colorful pillows, and decor that matches our mood. If you're hoping to do all of that without spending too much, these perfect-for-summer finds at HomeGoods are for you. Not only does every pick scream "It's finally warm outside!" but they also all clock in at less than $25. Scroll down for our favorite summer finds at HomeGoods.

1. C&C California 2-Pack 18x18 Indoor Outdoor Deco Palm Print Pillows, $19.99

A modern take on the classic palm print — perfect for seating both indoor and outdoor.

2. Scandi Home Made In The Uk 2l Watering Can, $12.99

Science shows that you're more likely to remember to water your plants if you have a cute watering can (don't fact-check us on that).

3. Bamboo Stick Lantern, $19.99

Create ambient lighting instantly with these bamboo hurricane lanterns. They also come in natural rattan.

4. Sigrid Olsen 4-Pack Woven Fringe Border Placemats, $7

Placemats are a great way to dress up a tablescape on the cheap.

5. Shabby Chic 4-Pack 19oz Indoor Outdoor Acrylic High Ball Glasses, $9.99

A glass that instantly puts a smile on your face? We'll take four.

6. Star Waffle Texture Throw, $24.99

One part festive, two parts cozy.

7. Beaded Watermelon Pillow, $19.99

The beaded embellishments on this pillow are so gorg, no one will believe you got it for less than $20.

8. Sagebrook Home Reactive Glaze Decorative Vase, $20

Perfect to house your weekly hydrangeas.

9. Modern Home Collection 23in Artificial Lemon Tree In Ceramic Pot, $24.99

If you're channeling a coastal grandmother vibe with a touch of the Italian countryside, this faux lemon plant will do just the trick.

10. Artisan Deluxe 8pc Indoor Outdoor Melamine Woodgrain Dinnerware Set, $18

An eight-piece dinnerware set for less than $20? Say no more.

11. Modern Home Collection Artificial Peony Arrangement, $19.99

Peonies that never die are our favorite type.

12. 14x22 Indoor Outdoor Loop Textured Pillow, $19.99

This simple and sunny throw pillow will work all year round in your yellow living room.

13. Reversible Cotton Bath Mat, $12.99

Sure, you may not ​need​ a seasonal bathmat, but this one is so sweet it's hard to pass up.

