The 10 Pieces of Double-Duty Furniture That'll Stylishly Maximize Your Home

You don't need to live in a small apartment or tiny home to appreciate multifunctional furniture. Pieces that serve more than one purpose, say an ottoman or coffee table that doubles as storage, reduces clutter, saves money, and maximizes square footage — all goals to strive for regardless of your abode's size. And the good news? There's no need to sacrifice style in the name of practicality, because today's multipurpose options are equal parts good-looking ​and​ hardworking. Feeling skeptical? Well, wait until you lay your eyes on 10 of our favorite double-duty pieces of furniture.

Keep the space around your living room sofa streamlined with a lamp-plus-table combo. The adjustable shade on this handsome fixture ensures maximum illumination while the attached pint-size side table features a catch-all rim and even an integrated USB port. A timeless combination of reclaimed wood, brass, and marble make this a no-brainer for a range of design styles and rooms — think: home office or den.

Level up your WFH game with a barely-there wall-mounted desk that folds up and virtually disappears. This workhorse, fashioned from steel and pine, comes with an industrial edge that's easy to coordinate with and plenty of accessories (sold separately) to help you get and stay organized.

Stow unsightly, but necessary evils — such as remotes and chargers as well as warm must-haves like blankets and throws — in a coffee table with integrated storage. For instance, in this living room, a lacquered wood design, framed by a sleek black sectional sofa, features the familiar look and feel of concrete without the heft. Plus, the uniquely modern silhouette includes two push-to-open drawers that make stashing essentials a cinch.

Sure, bedside tables are another opportunity to drive home your personal style, but in a spatially challenged bedroom, they can be cumbersome and eat into precious square footage. Not to worry. We have the perfect solution. Choose a storage bed like this midcentury-inspired platform design, which features a useful combination of open and closed storage. It also has a ledge wide enough to house nighttime necessities and home decor, such as a lamp, clock, and some greenery, of course.

Bathroom storage that's both elegant and practical? Sign us up. This shelf-meets-towel bar combo makes it easy to keep oft-used personal care items, as well as towels, within arm's reach without infringing on premium counter space. A trio of high-end materials — glass, lucite, and bronze — makes this an eye-catching piece that won't take up too much visual real estate in your small space.

At the foot of a bed, in a kitchen, or gracing an underutilized nook, benches have moved indoors and we aren't mad about it. This pared-down option is constructed of powder-coated steel, is available in an array of fabric or leather colorways, and has an approachable organic shape. In addition to the extra seating, the convenient lower shelf is a prime storage space for stashing shoes or holding baskets.

A mirror equipped with a series of hooks and a petite shelf functions as a handy catchall for hats, jackets, purses, and other oft-used accessories. This industrial-inspired design, made from steel and mango wood, pulls double-duty, allowing you to give yourself one last look before walking out the door.

Keep reading material tidy and close by with a magazine rack that also works as a table. This sculptural beauty is made from unexpected materials — including metal, burlap, and leather — giving it a sophisticated yet organic feeling that introduces a winning combination of texture and character to both muted and colorful spaces alike. Proof that functional items need not be void of personality and warmth.

Who needs a sleeper sofa when you have this roomy chair that converts into a twin bed? The clever piece of furniture makes it easy for renters and homeowners to welcome overnight visitors in comfort, even without a designated guest room. The petite yet ample frame is the perfect addition to any living space, and the peach hue imparts a warm and cheery vibe.

Corral entryway clutter (and possibly never misplace your keys again) with a multi-tasking storage solution. This practical hall tree showcases rustic undertones and has multiple hooks (six, if you're counting), shelves, and a small bench perfect for putting shoes on. Its slim size makes it an ideal tool for small space living.