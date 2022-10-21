9 Stylish Platform Beds to Elevate Your Bedroom

Long gone are the days of box springs with stylish and functional platform beds. They typically use slats, bars, or planks to support your mattress, eliminating the need to have a box spring and therefore making your whole bed set-up a little simpler.

Though platform beds might seem a bit rigid in their construction, they're more versatile than you might think. While it's true many platform beds are pretty low to the ground, there are some with enough space beneath their bases for storage. Other platform beds even fold up like a mobile murphy bed, which is ideal for guest room–office combos.

Whether you're shopping for beds online or in-store, here are some of our favorite platform beds to help inspire you.

The Best Platform Beds

Want a simple and classic look? This bed has a midcentury-meets-farmhouse vibe with timeless wood and linen accents that can blend in with almost any bedroom.

Floyd's modular platform bed is made with birch plywood and held together with nylon straps. What we love most about this bed frame is that you can add or subtract panels to change the size, so it's a cinch to upgrade your mattress from a queen to a king. And despite it being low-profile, you can actually add under-bed storage since Floyd makes a container that's designed specifically for this bed.

Platform beds can even come with canopies, like this industrial-style model that's accented with matte gold corners. And with 11 inches of clearance, there's even enough space underneath for storage — we recommend using a bed skirt to hide anything you put beneath the bed.

Whether you're going for a boho look or something more minimal and serene, this wood platform bed provides the vibes you need. You can even get a little creative here and add some decoration to the lattice headboard — weave colorful fabric through for a handcrafted look, or consider adding a little faux greenery for a lush garden aesthetic.

If you want a traditional-looking bed with all the convenience of a platform bed, here's your pick! The winged, tufted headboard is great to lean against if you're reading in bed. The upholstery only comes in three colors — gray, light gray, and beige — so if you want to add some color, you'll have to do so with your bedding or the paint on your walls.

This highly affordable farmhouse-style platform bed frame comes in black and white — choose the former for a more industrial look and the latter for a more delicate one. It has 12.6 inches of under-bed clearance, which is more than enough room for storage.

Make a statement with this arched platform bed frame — it can be upholstered in 16 different color options, in fabrics that range from bouclé to velvet. Though the headboard is quite tall, the base of this bed is low-profile, with just 6 inches of clearance beneath it.

No, this platform bed won't earn any points for style. But as a highly affordable piece of furniture — not to mention a very popular one — we think it deserves a place on this list. The standout feature here is that the frames fold in half and the legs tuck in, making it extremely easy to store them when you don't need an extra bed, such as in a room used as both an office and a guest room.

For anyone who loves patterns, this is the platform bed for you. The Inside makes furniture staples that can be upholstered in more than 100 different patterns and colors (including solids!). The company does special collaborations with other companies; the bed in the image here is upholstered with CW Stockwell's iconic Martinique pattern.