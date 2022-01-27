If you've ever wanted to transform your bedroom style, an easy (and relatively affordable) way to do so is by investing in a headboard. Sometimes, you can score a bed frame with a built-in headboard, but you can also buy one on its own when you want to switch up the interior design of your space.

Do You Need a Headboard?

According to Mattress Firm, headboards were originally invented to act as a barrier between the bed and the wall to keep your head from getting too cold. While walls nowadays may have better insulation, there are still a few pros to having a headboard.

Headboards are versatile pieces of bedroom furniture that can be used to provide extra storage space, protect your walls, and keep your pillows from falling off the bed. Last but not least, a headboard can be used to refresh your bedroom and act as a unique focal point. Regardless of your go-to interior design style, we rounded up a few of our favorites to match any vibe you're going for.

The Best Headboards for Every Interior Design Style

Best Midcentury Modern Headboard: Overstock Brookdale Walnut Distressed Knotty Midcentury Headboard (Queen), $1,224.99

Defined by clean lines and mixed materials, there's an endless supply of midcentury modern furniture. This pick from Overstock has a traditional wood frame with metallic accents for a chic twist on the timeless style.

Best Art Deco Headboard: Article Almelo Serrano Green Headboard (Queen), $649

As seen in the Hunker House, Article's Almelo headboard is an eye-catching, velvet centerpiece that gives any space a touch of art deco glam. It also has two built-in nightstands/shelves, which are perfect for nighttime essentials or small home decor.

Rattan furniture plays a key role in getting that effortless, bohemian look, and headboards are no exception. This wall-mounted design is not only lightweight yet sturdy, but it's also handmade by master artisans in fair trade environments in Cirebon, Indonesia.

Coastal furniture and decor are all about beach vibes, and this weathered wooden headboard with handcrafted cane accents certainly does the trick. This gorgeous find is available in three sizes — the twin headboard with only one panel and the king and queen size headboards with two panels.

Talk about functional farmhouse furniture. Made from solid reclaimed pine with a distressed finish and sliding barn doors, this storage headboard has the extra space you need for everything from books to small accent pieces.

Get that instantly cool industrial style with this wood and metal headboard from Overstock. With a gunmetal finished frame and distressed pine wood slats, it'll give any bedroom a subtle edge.

A headboard is the perfect piece of bedroom decor to invest in for a maximalist twist. This headboard from Amazon is decked out in luxe velvet upholstery in a vertical channel design for an elegant yet playful look. It also comes in a range of fun colors to match any room.

When it comes to minimalist furniture and decor, you can't go wrong with a soft and subtle curved design. This pick features a neutral beige hue and is padded for extra comfort. It can also be adjusted to three different heights and can be attached to any standard bed frame.

Tap into the natural and cozy spirit of rustic interior design with this wood panel headboard, complete with a textured and weathered finish. Not only is it under $200, but it also comes with pre-drilled holes for easy installation.

This simple, handcrafted headboard from Etsy comes in several natural finishes for a bright and airy Scandinavian-style headboard. It's designed to be wall-mounted, but you can buy frame attachments if needed.

Designed with a camelback silhouette and diamond tufting, the Elliot headboard from Pottery Barn is traditional style at its finest. It's made with a kiln-dried wood frame and upholstered in a textured basketweave fabric to add a soft elegance to your bedroom.

Crafted with clean lines, solid English walnut, and powder-coated aluminum doors, this headboard from 2Modern offers a sleek design with hidden shelving. Rather than using nightstands, this storage headboard has eight compartments to help keep your bedroom clutter-free.

This neutral toned, minimalistic headboard with a wingback design offers a sophisticated touch to your space. Plus, it can easily be attached to standard bed frames for a no-fuss installation.