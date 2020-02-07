How to Remove Tile Floor

The bad news about removing an old tile floor? It is one of the most tedious, time-consuming and dusty DIY home improvement projects one can undertake. The good news is that it's not complicated to remove tile. With the right tools and a little elbow grease, even the most inexperienced handyperson can tackle the job and save a ton of money in the process.

Before you make that first hammer swing on demolition day, though, take heed of an important safety warning, especially for novice tile removers: Broken ceramic tile shards are the equivalent of broken glass. They are extremely sharp, and through the process of removing them, tile pieces not only can cut you when you pick them up but they may also fly through the air and potentially cut you or injure your eyes if you aren't properly protected. In addition to long sleeves and pants, safety goggles and a dust mask as well as leather construction gloves are essential for this project. It's also best to keep kids and pets safely away.